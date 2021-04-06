Why Are The Cons Supporting The Language Bigots in Quebec?

As we all know Erin O'Toole is growing more and more desperate. His newser this morning was a horror show.
He's lying like a thief, his polls are tanking, his party is out of control. Nobody listens to him anymore.
But no matter how desperate he is, nothing can excuse this.
Can you believe that?
O'Toole is now claiming that French is declining in Quebec, and that only his Cons can save it.
Which coming from the leader of a party full of anti-Quebec bigots might be hilarious, if it wasn't so fraudulent, and verging on treasonous.
For let's be clear. While the number of people speaking French at home has declined by a few percentage points on the island of Montreal, more people are speaking French in the province today than at any time since the red coats conquered Quebec back in 1759.
Most French-speaking Quebecers are proud and confident about the present and future of their beautiful language, as is my companion Sébastien.
And the only ones claiming that French is endangered are the shrunken separatists of the PQ and the Bloc, the far-right anti-English bigots at the Journal de Montreal, who O'Toole panders to all the time.
And of course the bitter old fogeys who still claim they remember when "the fat lady at Eatons" allegedly told them to "speak white."
So while the French language does need to be protected, and I will always support that, O'Toole's claims are totally overblown.
And the only reason he is making those claims is because he is hoping to poach some votes from the Bloc Québécois. Good luck with that one.
And because he feels threatened by the growing detente between Justin Trudeau and François Legault.
If their new friendliness is a sign of rapprochement between the two leaders, that should make the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois a little nervous.
It's the sort of the thing that can only help the federal Liberals in Quebec. Legault remains one of the most popular politicians in the province and his Coalition Avenir Québec party appears well-placed to remain in power for some time to come.
If it was only Erin O'Toole playing cheap politics again, it would just be pathetic.
But what makes it even worse is that he is helping to stir up hatred against anglo Quebecers, and pouring fuel on the embers of an ugly revanchist separatism.
Yes Captain Outhouse is a dud, as even some of his one-time strongest supporters now admit, like Lorne "Grunter" Gunter from the crappy Sun.
But O'Toole is a dangerous dud.
For he is playing with matches in a troubled time.
And unless he is stopped, or muted, his grubby ambition could help rip this country apart...
The Bloc, Conservatives and NDP are all fishing for votes in the same pool of voters. I would love to see them equally split that vote.
The Liberals came in second to the Bloc in around 30 seats in 2019. If the NDP and the Conservatives could siphon off some of the Bloc vote the Liberals could take 60+ seats in Quebec and give themselves a 190-200 seat majority government.
Mr. O'Toole is playing fast and loose with the truth but that is just the way he is. And the fact a Conservative leader is pandering and fear mongering to Quebec Nationalists is also right out of the playbook for Canadian Federal Conservative Parties so it should surprise no one that they have gone back to it. Conservative parties are famous for saying one thing in English and saying something else in French.
