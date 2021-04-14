Are the Trudeau Liberals Heading For A Super Majority?

For a long long time Justin Trudeau put up with all the lies and smears Erin O'Toole excreted in his direction.
But not any longer.
Now he's fighting back, using the truth as his weapon.
And O'Toole has never looked more like a loser.
First, at the recent Liberal convention, Trudeau slammed O'Toole for trying to sabotage Team Canada.
Trudeau said O'Toole and the Conservative caucus have undermined public confidence in the government's vaccine procurement efforts while sowing doubt about the public health officials charged with leading Canada through the crisis.
"How disconnected do you have to be to flirt with disinformation on public health and vaccines while a deadly virus takes loved ones, friends, and neighbours?" Trudeau said.
Then yesterday, when O'Toole tried to claim that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the U.S. had singled out Canada for a travel ban, Trudeau left O'Toole looking like an idiot.
For as you can see Canada is just one country on the CDC's very long list.
PM Trudeau says the govt is grounded in facts and science while conservatives prefer "making stuff up".— Tricia (@skatertrish) April 13, 2021
He is more polite than I would be about it. 😅 pic.twitter.com/5CbQOywwzo
And of course, this didn't help O'Toole either....
I swear you can't make this stuff up...— Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 (@MarkGerretsen) April 13, 2021
Today, during QP, while criticizing the gov for not doing enough to protect Cdns, the lone person looking on as Erin O'Toole politicize the pandemic was none other than David Sweet, the MP who has openly called to end lockdowns.🤦♂️#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/TPuaS6rvKU
Although nobody should be surprised, for O'Toole and his grubby gang are not just climate change deniers, they are also Covid deniers.
And they have been lying about everything in a desperate attempt to damage Team Canada, and its vaccination campaign.
Even though our vaccination campaign is more than holding its own...
O’Toole is blaming vaccines for the third wave, which is a giant, bald-faced lie. #QP— Dale Smith (@journo_dale) April 14, 2021
And with more than two million vaccines expected next week alone can only get even better. But then those aren't the numbers that Captain Outhouse is interested in, these are the ones that keep him up at night.
Which it must be said, they so richly deserve.
After several years at No. 2 and one at No. 3 since the inception of the Best Countries report, Canada finally climbed to the No. 1 spot in the sixth edition of U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings released on Tuesday.
The North American country ranked first in both the Quality of Life, and Social Purpose subrankings, meaning that it is seen as a stable and safe society in which individuals can develop and prosper, and is open, fair and equitable.
While the loser O'Toole and his filthy Cons, head for the
garbage can outhouse of history, where they so richly deserve to go...
For they are most dangerous and disgusting political party this country has ever known.
And when the next election arrives, if we love our Canada.
We must make it our sacred duty to destroy them...
