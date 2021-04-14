Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Are the Trudeau Liberals Heading For A Super Majority?

For a long long time Justin Trudeau put up with all the lies and smears Erin O'Toole excreted in his direction. 

But not any longer.

Now he's fighting back, using the truth as his weapon.

And O'Toole has never looked more like a loser.

First, at the recent Liberal convention, Trudeau slammed O'Toole for trying to sabotage Team Canada.

Trudeau said O'Toole and the Conservative caucus have undermined public confidence in the government's vaccine procurement efforts while sowing doubt about the public health officials charged with leading Canada through the crisis.

"How disconnected do you have to be to flirt with disinformation on public health and vaccines while a deadly virus takes loved ones, friends, and neighbours?" Trudeau said.

Then yesterday, when O'Toole tried to claim that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the U.S. had singled out Canada for a travel ban, Trudeau left O'Toole looking like an idiot.

For as you can see Canada is just one country on the CDC's very long list.

And of course, this didn't help O'Toole either....

Although nobody should be surprised, for O'Toole and his grubby gang are not just climate change deniers, they are also Covid deniers. 

And they have been lying about everything in a desperate attempt to damage Team Canada, and its vaccination campaign.

Even though our vaccination campaign is more than holding its own...

And with more than two million vaccines expected next week alone can only get even better. 

But then those aren't the numbers that Captain Outhouse is interested in, these are the ones that keep him up at night.  

The Liberals have narrowly tipped into majority territory, despite holding a lead of just over five points in national polls, thanks in large part to stronger numbers for the party in Ontario. The Conservatives and New Democrats remain stuck in second and third, respectively. If an election were held today, the NDP, Bloc Québécois and Greens would probably end up with roughly the same number of seats as they currently hold, while the Conservatives would likely lose seats to the Liberals.

For if that trend can be maintained, and this poll is accurate, the Trudeau Liberals could be heading for a super majority...


Which it must be said, they so richly deserve.

After several years at No. 2 and one at No. 3 since the inception of the Best Countries report, Canada finally climbed to the No. 1 spot in the sixth edition of U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings released on Tuesday.

The North American country ranked first in both the Quality of Life, and Social Purpose subrankings, meaning that it is seen as a stable and safe society in which individuals can develop and prosper, and is open, fair and equitable.

While the loser O'Toole and his filthy Cons, head for the garbage can outhouse of history, where they so richly deserve to go...

For they are most dangerous and disgusting political party this country has ever known.

And when the next election arrives, if we love our Canada.

We must make it our sacred duty to destroy them...

