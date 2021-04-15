Erin O'Toole's Farcical Climate Change Plan

Erin O'Toole has rarely looked so ridiculous, standing in front of a moving video green screen.
So he could look like he was floating way above the earth, as he flogged his new/nouveau climate plan.
But then in a crazy way I suppose that made sense.
For if O'Toole looked ridiculous, so is his plan.
For the plan looks like it was slapped together by a team of clowns and climate change deniers, and makes absolutely no sense.
Under O'Toole's plan — which CBC News obtained a copy of Wednesday— Canadians would pay a carbon levy, initially amounting to $20 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions, every time they buy hydrocarbon-based fuels, such as gasoline.
But instead of channeling that money into direct rebates to Canadian households, as is the case currently, the Conservatives would divert it to "personal low carbon savings accounts."
Consumers could then draw on those accounts for "things that help them live a greener life," the document says. "That could mean buying a transit pass or a bicycle, or saving up and putting the money towards a new efficient furnace, energy efficient windows or even an electric vehicle."
Wow. And I thought the Cons were for freedom of choice.
But I guess you could see it that way, if you bent yourself into a pretzel, and stuck your head up your ass.
If you want a transit pass, you could use your stash of O'Toole funny money...
And if you wanted something a little more expensive. you could put it on your funny money O'Toole credit card.
Although with a levy as low as $20 a tonne, to buy something like an electric lawn mower you'd have to practically torch the planet.
And I can only imagine what Jason Kenney, O'Toole's fairy godmother, the one whose endorsement made him leader, is going to say about any kind of tax.
Or what his bestial followers might say, when so many don't even believe that climate change is real.
And the good news?
Justin Trudeau is now the only political leader with a serious climate plan.
It's yet another reason he must be given a majority.
So he can lead this country to a brighter and greener future...
