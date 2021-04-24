Justin Trudeau And Team Canada's Great Vaccine Offensive

It wasn't easy to secure enough vaccines for Canadians in the early days of the pandemic.
A person I know who had a front row seat described it as something akin to a wrestling match, with knives.
But somehow Justin Trudeau managed to assemble a mighty team, and now we're reaping the benefits.
And with so many more vaccines on the way, including the newly liberated one from Johnson and Johnson.
Even the monumental loser Erin O'Toole can't complain about the situation any longer.
So Trudeau and his wife Sophie were able to take some time today to get vaccinated themselves.
And use the occasion to encourage others to do the same.
Do your part. Get your shot. https://t.co/3UJJt9jpqz pic.twitter.com/gaI55ctJa9— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 24, 2021
For vaccine hesitancy is still a big problem.
And if that wasn't enough, Trudeau also announced that he's taking care of the future.
In their latest procurement efforts, the federal government has reached a deal with Pfizer to secure 35 million COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for next year and 30 million for the year after.
“In addition to providing booster vaccine doses, the agreement provides flexibility to procure future COVID-19 vaccine formulations from Pfizer, such as those to protect against variants of concern and vaccines developed for children,” reads a government press release.
So we can be safer rather than sorry.
Unless of course if you're Erin O'Toole who has been left with one weapon less to attack Team Canada and the Liberal government.
And needless to say he is very very sorry.
But not as unhappy as he's going to be when he loses the next election. For this latest poll from Quebec is yet another nail in his coffin.
For the longest time the Liberals and the Bloc were neck and neck, but not any longer.
And that's just one more sign that the Liberals are heading for a super majority.
And after what Trudeau has done for Canada in its hour of need.
Who is to say he doesn't deserve it?
No comments:
Post a Comment