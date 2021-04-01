Nine Years After The Trudeau Brazeau Boxing Match

It was a boxing match, nine years ago last night, that many believe changed the course of Canadian history.
The night the then Liberal MP Justin Trudeau took on the Con Senator Patrick Brazeau.
Back then I was a bit of a boxer or brawler myself, and I have to admit that like many others I thought Trudeau was the underdog.
I feared that the more muscular, and fierce looking Brazeau would make short work of him.
And my sense of foreboding was only amplified when I saw Ezra Levant, who was doing the play by play with Brian Lilley, wondering gleefully whether Trudeau would be killed or just seriously injured.
Levant was absolutely disgusting that night, spewing out one homophobic comment after the other. He claimed that Trudeau had wanted to use pink gloves, and that his four-year-old daughter could use a skipping rope better than he could.
And the first round had him practically hissing with excitement, and wetting his pants.
For Brazeau landed some heavy punches, and for a while it looked as if it might be a one-round fight...
But in the second round Trudeau began to impose himself, using his longer reach to start pounding his opponent.
And in the third round, with Brazeau gasping for breath and blood pouring out of his nose, the referee stopped the fight.
Leaving the two Sun TV News Cons gasping for breath themselves...
And looking absolutely pathetic.
Six months later Trudeau announced he was running for the Liberal leadership, and three and a half years later he knocked out Stephen Harper.
Followed that up by ending Andrew Scheer's career as Con leader...
And is now preparing to do the same to Erin O'Toole...
So what was just supposed to be just a charity boxing match, turned out to be the real beginning of Justin Trudeau's political career.
But as this video makes only too clear, it could have been the end of his career...
As Brazeau himself said three years ago:
“Had I won that boxing match, I don’t believe that Justin Trudeau today would be prime minister of Canada
But Brazeau didn't win. As the deflated bigot Levant said "it wasn't even close."
And although Trudeau is still targeted by the worst misogynistic and homophobic dirty old men in this country. The true scum of the earth who can't die soon enough.
He sent out a message that night that endures to this day:
Those who would underestimate him, do so at their own peril...
