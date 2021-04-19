Why The Con Monster Doug Ford Should Resign

He played Russian roulette with the deadly Covid variants, and lost.
Now Ontario is facing a human catastrophe that could result in as many as 30,000 Covid cases a day.
Its hospitals, its ICU units, and its health workers are struggling to keep from collapsing.
After Doug Ford and his criminal Con government ignored warnings from doctors.
And now Ford has no idea what he is doing.
Closing down playgrounds and ordering the police to enforce his stay at home order.
Only to reverse himself the next day.
And never stops trying to blame Justin Trudeau for a lack of vaccines, when for the 11th straight day Canada has been second in the G20.
While refusing to accept any help offered by Trudeau, which only makes it clear he's just a Con clown playing grubby political games.
Who if he had any decency should resign. Not just for what he isn't doing.
As he deflected blame and lost the plot, Ford made no mention of paid sick days, which advocates have been begging for. Indeed, aside from promising to improve hot-spot vaccination distribution and limit interprovincial travel, he offered little of value to fight Ontario’s third wave, as cases surge and the health system nears the brink of collapse.
But also for all the terrible things he has done since he became premier.
Ford was never fit to be premier of Ontario. The pandemic didn’t reveal that; it just bathed it in the garish light of emergency. Both before his time in provincial politics and since, he has shown no distinction other than his extraordinary capacity to alienate, divide and fail. And the failures are many and epic.
For the Fordzilla is a beast of the lowest order....
And thousands could die if some way can't be found to remove him from office.
And the good news?
Ford's once sky high polls are tanking...
And can only get worse as more people get sick and die.
While Justin Trudeau can only become more popular in Ontario.
Especially since he's just announced that Ford is not going to stop him from helping the province.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is working with provinces and territories to send more health-care workers to Ontario and boost rapid testing to shepherd Canada's most populous province through a gruelling third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"First, we are mobilizing federal health-care workers from across government departments to deploy to the front lines in Ontario, in specifically the [Greater Toronto Area] where the situation is the most critical," Trudeau said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
You know, at a time when Ford is burning down his own province, and the opposition parties in Ottawa keep playing dirty political games.
It's good to know that Justin Trudeau is acting like a real leader, is doing his best to save us from this nightmare.
And when the time comes will deserve a huge and well deserved majority...
