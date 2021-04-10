The War On Covid and the Spirit of Vimy Ridge

It has now been exactly 104 years since Canadian troops assaulted German positions on Vimy Ridge.
The four divisions were fighting together for the first time, they were proud to be all in it together. At last.
And despite suffering more than ten thousand casualties they carried the day, and their victory was a significant milestone in the birth of this nation.
So you can imagine how disgusted I feel when I see that even as we battle the Covid monster threatening the lives of thousands of Canadians, the Cons are making it clear that this time we are NOT all in it together.
For even as our heroic, exhausted frontline workers struggle to save lives and keep hospitals from being swamped.
This is all Erin O'Toole and his Cons are bringing to the battle.
Liberals' slow vaccine rollout = more lockdowns pic.twitter.com/ZNCSDakcRX— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) April 8, 2021
Nothing but a feverish desire to put their own country down, and see Team Canada fail.
For grubby political reasons.
Captain Outhouse seems to be panting with excitement at the thought that thousands of deaths might make him prime minister.
Even though our vaccine situation is nowhere near as bad as he claims it is.
Even though it's about to get even better...
Looking ahead, 🇨🇦 will receive:— Anita Anand (@AnitaOakville) April 9, 2021
➡️ 6.4 M doses in April
➡️ 7 M doses in May
➡️ 44 M doses in total by end of June, from approved vaccine suppliers, Pfizer, Moderna & AZ.
We will continue to provide prov. & terr. w/ vaccines for distribution to 🇨🇦. pic.twitter.com/0DaoO0TjTn
And even though thousands of health care workers are working so hard to get as many doses as possible into the arms of the old and the vulnerable...
But if you thought Captain Outhouse was disgusting for dropping his pants and shitting on all that goodness, how about this latest turd he squeezed out this afternoon...
O'Toole is suggesting that restrictions be lifted.
Even though that can only encourage all those Cons who don't believe in any kind of lockdowns, and would turn our country into a burning circle of hell.
Have we gone mad!?— Tracy Tong 唐麗盈 (@TracyTongTV) April 4, 2021
First night of #Ontario shutdown, and this is the scene near #NorthYork/#Scarborough border cc: @sot6ixtv pic.twitter.com/KhslgvesQt
For which the Cons would blame Justin Trudeau, instead of the Con premiers who were either too right-wing or too ignorant or both to put human lives before big business...
And even though Trudeau has been the only one to act like a real leader.
But of course we know why the ugly Cons are more interested in trying to destroy him instead of the virus.
They can see the writing on the wall...
But while they are desperate, we know what we must do.
Fight, fight, fight, the deadly enemy and its Con collaborators until the day of victory.
The heroes of Vimy Ridge were all in it together, and we must follow their example.
Until the virus is vanquished and so are the Cons.
And our country is clean and safe at last...
It’s cute you mention military service, something actively avoided by the Trudeau clan.
Idiot. Jim Sinclair served Canada with tremendous honor both in Parliament and in WWII. Sacha Trudeau was a reservist and Michel sadly wasn't around long enough to achieve a full life. Justin, as we all know, was a schoolteacher. There weren't any wars for him to go to. So he honored his family ancestor Talbot Papineau by bringing his story to life, in a movie on the very public broadcaster that the skinhead putz Aryan Tool wants to get rid of. Why don't you go ask Sergeant Schultz how many vets he subjected to the indignity of having to prove they were amputees. I bet I know his answer: "I know nothing." Well, on that he'd at least be telling the truth.
So we've covered maternal grandpa and the three Trudeau boys. One actually was in the reserves. One was serving his country in a civilian capacity by working in a childcare profession. The other tragically died before he could reach his full potential. That leaves, um, what, Kyle and the other stepsister? What do you want, for Maggie to go entertain the USO? Or Sophie? Oh, no, wait, that would spark endless rounds of Chuckles and Pigeon's Benghazi hearings about the USO being corrupt because a Trudeau appeared on their stage. Then again, come to think of it, I might like to watch Bob Hope clobber Skippy at committee with his golf clubs. But I digress.
There hasn't been a just war since the 1940s. Chretien was smart to keep you guys out of the Iraq debacle we started, and there are plenty of us Yanks who are damn grateful to Pearson and PET for letting in the draft resisters during Vietnam. Pierre might have been a rabble rouser in his younger days, but he wasn't a saboteur like today's cons aligning themselves with fascists. Where did Harper serve besides the mailroom of Uncle Presto's Maplejugend organization? Go look at the cesspool of Con social media expressing support for QAnon and the MAGA insurrectionists. You know as well as I do that the brownshirts in blue suits would be on the side with the Krauts, shooting at the Canadians or selling them out for a buck-a-beer.
It's cute you mention serving one's country, something actively avoided by the Kudatah Klutz Klan.
Really? Trudeau père was the last Canadian PM to serve in the military. Anyway, what's the big deal about avoiding a volunteer military? Most Canadians do.
