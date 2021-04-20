The Excellent Humiliation of the Con Coward Doug Ford

He wasn't in the Ontario legislature today. The Con coward has gone into hiding. He knows what he has done, knows that he has mishandled the pandemic, and what that is doing to his once sky high popularity.
In my last post I predicted that Justin Trudeau would get a boost for his exemplary leadership, which has made Ford look like a bumbling buffoon.
Well guess what?
It looks like the surge has already begun...
For those are stunning numbers.
And if we had an election tomorrow, the Liberals would almost certainly have themselves a massive majority.
Unfortunately, because of the pandemic. we won't be able to have an election for a while.
Which is lucky for Erin O'Toole, because not only are his polls are tanking, he's like the guy at a shipwreck with an anvil around his neck.
The poor desperate Outhouse has been humiliated over and over again
And now so has Doug Ford...
Who has clearly lost control of the crisis, and himself.
The mask has come off entirely. This is a government that has been completely overtaken by events and has lost control — not only of the crisis, but of itself. It is flailing helplessly, and in such dramatic fashion that no one who’s paying even the slightest attention can have any doubt that this is so. It is pathetic and pitiable, and, because of the current danger, it is frightening.
This is panic. This is chaos. This is a flailing, uncoordinated response to an emergency that, even if we failed to avoid it, we certainly knew was coming. The ship is blazing above decks, taking on water below, and there’s no one alive on the bridge.
But then who can be surprised eh?
With Team Canada's vaccination campaign taking off like a rocket.
And Chrystia Freeland's brilliant budget set to make the Liberals even more popular.
The first federal budget in more than two years extends Ottawa’s COVID-19 "lifeline" for those still struggling after a difficult year — including aid for laid-off workers — another few months as it aims to pull Canada through the pandemic once and for all.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s first crack at a budget plan is also widely viewed as a pre-election platform. There is more than $100 billion in new spending over the next three years targeting a wide variety of voters. There are promises for seniors and their caregivers, working parents, students and business owners.
What a team. What a triumph.
Money to help Canadians still suffering, Money to help our economy come roaring back. Money for a serious childcare program, at last. Money to invest in a greener future.
The Cons and the other toxic Trudeau haters must be grinding their teeth like cicadas.
But their pain is my pleasure, so I've never been happier.
There are still some rough waters ahead for Team Canada...
But the universe is unfolding just as I hoped it would.
And we are on course for victory....
