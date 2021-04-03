Why Do Erin O'Toole and His Cons Lie All the Time?

I have never found anything Erin O'Toole and his Con clowns have ever done to be even remotely amusing.
I consider them to be foul far right extremists who are threatening our country and its precious values.
But I have to admit this is hilarious.
I care about the environment because I'm a Conservative. pic.twitter.com/7iJxjKnF4T— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) April 1, 2021
Can you believe that?
From the party of oil pimps that doesn't even accept that climate change is real.
From the grubby leader who in 2016 voted against ratifying the Paris Climate Agreement.
And who now lies about EVERYTHING.
Including "forgetting" to mention that the carbon tax comes with a rebate, that favours rather than punishes the poorest.
The Liberals think it’s a good idea to raise taxes in a pandemic. We will repeal Trudeau’s Carbon Tax and we will fight climate change, but we won’t do it by making the poorest pay more. pic.twitter.com/6w6xTNHoTX— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) April 1, 2021
It's depressing that a Canadian political leader should feel that he can lie or twist the truth so openly.
But what I find outrageous is that he can get away with it over and over again.
And that what started with Andrew Scheer in the shadow of the bestial Trump...
Lying like a thief every day for years.
Has been continued by O'Toole...
And yet nobody in our debased media has bothered to call him out. Trump had the Canadian Daniel Dale to keep track of his many lies. But we got nobody and nothing.
I also wonder why I am the only one at Progressive Bloggers who regularly calls O'Toole a liar.
What are the other bloggers doing? Are they too lazy or too dumb? Have they lost their moral compasses or their marbles? Or do they just hate Justin Trudeau that much? And if so, how low have we fallen?
It's depressing, but there is good news.
Most Canadians are better than they are, so Justin Trudeau's popularity is rising like a rocket.
While Erin O'Toole is becoming more and more unpopular...
“The Liberals have opened up the largest lead since October 2020 with critical advantages in Ontario and Quebec. Erin O’Toole continues to struggle to connect with Canadians as his negatives continue to rise.
The Liberals are now the clear favourites: they have a sizeable lead in the horserace, the desire for change remains much more muted than back in 2019, and none of the opposition parties are gaining any traction.
And with summer on its way, and more and more Canadians getting vaccinated, I'm looking forward to the next election whenever it comes.
So Trudeau can get the majority he needs so badly...
To lead us out of the Valley of Death to a better and greener future.
And the lying O'Toole can get the hook he so richly deserves....
