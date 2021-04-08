Doug Ford and the Premiers Who Failed Their Country

He didn't blame Justin Trudeau for anything, he praised him. He called for an end to partisan squabbling.
It was such a shocking sight I couldn't decide whether he had finally seen the light, or was finally losing his marbles.
But then Ford does have so much to be humble about.
For his management of the Covid pandemic has been absolutely disastrous.
Ontario has declared its third state of emergency since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be implementing a provincewide stay-at-home order as of Thursday.
He never took the threat seriously, he put money before human lives, his on and off lockdowns or shutdowns or mockdowns failed miserably. So now the Covid variants are out of control, and everybody should be scared.
At the end of 2020, as the world bid good riddance to a dreadful year, there was a great sense of hope that the impending rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines would see us turn a corner.
But experts have today issued a dire warning that several new “variants of concern” spreading around the globe are acting in new and terrifying ways, and threaten to wash away the precious ground that’s been gained.
And ultimately, it could mean that the war against COVID-19 is lost – even with effective vaccines.And it's not just Canadians who live in Ontario who should be scared, for the newest and most dangerous variant, the P1 strain that was first identified in Brazil, is surging in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.
And is getting ready to kill or cripple the lives of thousands of Canadians, including younger ones.
Caroline Colijn, a Canada 150 Research Chair in mathematics for evolution, infection and public health with Simon Fraser University, said modelling projections show if the status quo continues with no additional restrictions introduced, B.C. could be seeing more than 3,000 daily cases by the end of April. The variants of concern are growing “exponentially,” doubling every eight days, she said.
But despite that, it seems that a lot of people aren't taking that threat seriously, judging by the way these health inspectors were greeted when they tried to inspect a Vancouver restaurant:
This is what it’s going to take in many areas - mass civil disobedience. What a beautiful sight! pic.twitter.com/HxgRQeb3Yh— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 7, 2021
And as Gary Mason writes, Ford and many other premiers must take the brunt of the blame for not cracking down hard enough.
If premiers and their top public-health officials believed the electorate was looking for (or would tolerate) strict lockdowns as ordered in Australia or New Zealand – and not the faux versions that we have seen in this country – then they would have been introduced by now. Instead, we get half-measure interventions and full blasts of the virus.
Preferring instead to attack Justin Trudeau, even as the new variants threaten to kill thousands of Canadians.
It’s so disingenuous it’s not even funny – but assailing Ottawa makes Mr. Kenney and Mr. Ford’s core political supporters happy. When you’re trying to deflect attention away from your own pitiful performance as premier, and you’re a conservative, attacking the Liberal prime minister is the whole playbook.
And the good news?
After trying to blame Trudeau for not providing them with enough vaccines, now that millions of Canadians are getting vaccinated, Kenney and Ford have been left looking like idiots.
The Cons are now attacking themselves.
A revolt in the conservative movement is underway after Alberta Premier Jason Kenney put the province its third COVID19 lockdown.
Even Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner – the federal Conservative health critic – blasted Kenney for the move.
Which has left Justin Trudeau looking like the only leader standing. The only winner.
The only leader who took the pandemic seriously...
The one who never played grubby politics, or smeared his opponents as they smeared him.
The one who is leading Team Canada to victory.
And will deserve, when the time finally comes, to be rewarded with a crushing majority...
