Doug Ford's Scary Con Clown Covid Show

As I'm sure you know, I have always believed that the Con clown Doug Ford is totally unfit to be the Premier of Canada's largest and most powerful province.

And the pandemic has made it even clearer that he doesn't know what he is doing.

But yesterday the bloated buffoon hit a new low on the Con scale of incompetence.

With a Con clown comedy show that wasn't funny, but was truly scary.

First Ford sent out his hapless health minister Christine Elliott to get her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to try to counter vaccine hesitancy.

Only to have this happen.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending provinces pause the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on those under the age of 55 because of safety concerns — guidance most provinces said today that they would follow.

The change comes following reports out of Europe of very rare instances of blood clots in some immunized patients — notably among younger women.

But 300,000 of these shots have been administered in Canada already, with no reports of blood clots here, officials said. 

And have Ford give vaccine hesitancy its biggest boost ever...

Here is Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying he'd "rather wait, if it means a month or two months, for Pfizer and Moderna and J&J, than roll the dice on AZ"

But he contends that no who also already gotten AZ has rolling the dice #cdnpoli #onpoli https://t.co/94eP8GYBnx pic.twitter.com/kUYPXTp8l6

— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) March 29, 2021

Spreading even more confusion...
Even though cases of the new variants in Ontario and the rest of Canada are surging, and vaccine hesitancy is already a major problem. 

Last week, Statistics Canada data showed that only about three in four Canadians are “very or somewhat willing” to get vaccinated. That leaves almost 25 per cent of people reluctant to get, or refusing to get, inoculated.

But despite that, Ford's Con clown show wasn't over yesterday, as he headed for some campaigning and a photo-op at Niagara Falls...

Only to be made to look like an ignorant idiot. Again... 

Which had me lamenting my fate...


As well as lamenting the way Erin O'Toole and his grubby Cons keep trying to undermine Team Canada.  

And what more can I say that I haven't said before?

The Cons are dumb, the Cons are dangerous.

And they must be removed from power before they kill more Canadians...
