Doug Ford's Scary Con Clown Covid Show

As I'm sure you know, I have always believed that the Con clown Doug Ford is totally unfit to be the Premier of Canada's largest and most powerful province.
And the pandemic has made it even clearer that he doesn't know what he is doing.
But yesterday the bloated buffoon hit a new low on the Con scale of incompetence.
With a Con clown comedy show that wasn't funny, but was truly scary.
First Ford sent out his hapless health minister Christine Elliott to get her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to try to counter vaccine hesitancy.
Only to have this happen.
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending provinces pause the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on those under the age of 55 because of safety concerns — guidance most provinces said today that they would follow.
The change comes following reports out of Europe of very rare instances of blood clots in some immunized patients — notably among younger women.
But 300,000 of these shots have been administered in Canada already, with no reports of blood clots here, officials said.
And have Ford give vaccine hesitancy its biggest boost ever...
Here is Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying he'd "rather wait, if it means a month or two months, for Pfizer and Moderna and J&J, than roll the dice on AZ"
But he contends that no who also already gotten AZ has rolling the dice #cdnpoli #onpoli https://t.co/94eP8GYBnx pic.twitter.com/kUYPXTp8l6
Did you know, on this day in 1848, Niagara Falls’ water flow came to a halt for 2 days due to ice blockages?— Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 29, 2021
Sadly, photos of the event are not available, but we can only imagine how quiet it must have been without the thunderous sound of the falls. #NiagaraFallsRunsDryDay pic.twitter.com/Ac9f1ckEfq
Only to be made to look like an ignorant idiot. Again...
For months @fordnation has insisted there are no vaccines and yesterday he tweeted saying there are no pictures of that time Niagara Falls froze over.— Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) March 30, 2021
Things that make you say "hmmmm." pic.twitter.com/5uHg9JlOtl
.@MichelleRempel Garner is right, Canada needs a reopening plan. It's time for the Liberals to get on with it.https://t.co/lIghZy1mFW— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) March 29, 2021
