Erin O'Toole Crowns Himself the King of the Covidiots

It's hard not to feel just a little bit sorry for Erin O'Toole, after the way he was humiliated by his supporters at the Con convention.
And the way the whole world has been laughing at the Con climate change deniers.
But that would be a mistake, for O'Toole does not appear to have learned his lesson.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole brushed off the idea Tuesday that a vote by the party's grassroots on climate change should colour Canadians' opinion of his party.
"I'm the leader, I'm in charge," O'Toole said a press conference as he reiterated his pledge that his party will present a plan to address climate change ahead of the next election.
And is instead leading his broken party in a new and dangerous direction.
By trying to crown himself the king of the Covidiots.
The federal Conservatives are calling for a national plan to reopen the economy, even as fears rise that some provinces are on the cusp of a third wave of the pandemic.
In a motion before the House of Commons today, the Conservatives demand that the federal government develop and present to Parliament "a clear data-driven plan to support safely, gradually and permanently lifting COVID-19 restrictions."
The motion is non-binding, and it makes no sense.
Not when lockdowns are imposed or lifted by the provinces, not the federal government.
And not when deadly variants are surging.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said today the number of daily cases of COVID-19 has increased by 15 per cent over the past week, with an average of 3,600 cases reported during that time.
So it's just the loser O'Toole and his grubby gang playing cheap politics in the middle of a pandemic, which couldn't be more criminally irresponsible.
And can only encourage the Covidiots, who are also surging out of control.
Like these in Calgary...
Or these in Saskatoon...
YES CALGARY pic.twitter.com/i4WDfvj1a2— Caddi 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BCaddiguy) March 20, 2021
Selected clips from today’s Freedom Rally in Saskatoon #endthelockdowns #truenorth #GodblessCanada pic.twitter.com/jIjBFuhS7n— MP Derek Sloan (@DerekSloanCPC) March 21, 2021
While showing absolutely no respect for older and more vulnerable Canadians.
Today I was at an anti-restriction rally in Kelowna. When trying to film and stay physically distanced from the crowd, I was surrounded and forced into the crowd by protesters. A glimpse below at how journalists are sometimes treated at these rallies.@GlobalOkanagan @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/9xJAI4b9Kw— Darrian Matassa-Fung (@darrianmf_gbl) March 20, 2021
It's something that makes me see red, and makes me wish we could deal with them with them in this way...
But sadly, those are just actors in a Russian anti-Covid campaign.
Орейро pic.twitter.com/A1fBd5a5t1— Ovis Aries (@ovisariezzz) March 20, 2021
Which doesn't change the fact that being too nice to those Covidiots could not only kill many Canadians, but keep us locked down for many many more months.
You know, in my little corner of Canada I can't help feeling like I'm living in a war zone.
With my companion Sebastien risking his life on the front lines every day.
And more helicopter ambulances landing and taking off from their maintenance base on the Toronto island than I have ever seen before...
Carrying their usual cargo of injured and sick people to hospitals, as well as transporting vaccines to remote communities.
And needless to say they are all heroes to me.
While ironically, Erin O'Toole who once flew on helicopters, is now the enemy...
A grubby Con who has done nothing but try to undermine Canada's war on Covid 19.
And who in the name of human decency can't be defeated soon enough...
