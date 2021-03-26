Justin Trudeau's Amazing Carbon Tax Victory

Just over two years ago the Con fluffer Paul Wells promoted this ghastly gang of Con carbon tax deniers, calling them The Resistance.
And claiming they were "Justin Trudeau's worst nightmare."
Less than a year later Trudeau defeated Andrew Scheer and shrunk him down to size.
And yesterday he turned the others into big time losers.
With the help of the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court of Canada didn’t simply decide that the Liberal carbon-tax law is constitutional. In its opinion issued Thursday, the court also declared that climate change is a threat to humanity, and carbon pricing so effective in addressing it, that for the sake of good government Ottawa has to be able to play a role in setting minimum national standards for carbon taxes.
The biggest loser was Erin O'Toole, who after claiming he's a moderate who believes in climate change, now has to explain why he wants to repeal the carbon tax.
Which as you can see from the look on his face can't be easy, but does explain this:
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole held a press conference in Ottawa that lasted all of nine minutes, before he headed to Question Period, where he raised the issue a total of zero times.
The next biggest loser is Jason Kenney who has vowed to make it a ballot issue in the next federal election.
But will have to explain to most Canadians who now support carbon pricing, why he would deprive them of those generous rebates.
Far from just costing Canadians money, a federal carbon pricing plan could actually give more cash back to families than they spent in the first place.
And why Big Oil is less of a climate change denier than is Kenney.
The oil and gas industry’s largest trade group Thursday endorsed a price on planet-warming carbon emissions, marking a major shift after it long resisted regulatory action on climate change.
Which could make him even less popular, than he is right now...
But just as desperate as Brian Pallister.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province is still moving forward with its own legal challenge of the federal carbon tax, despite a Supreme Court ruling that the federal Liberal government's carbon pricing regime is constitutional.
Who will no doubt be spending even more time in Costa Rica when his challenge goes nowhere...
As for Saskatchewan's Scott Moe, his reaction was even more idiotic, if that's possible.
As I pointed out on Twitter...
Which only leaves the political thug Doug Ford, who apparently has seen the writing on the wall, and surrendered unconditionally.
A chastened Environment Minister Jeff Yurek told reporters at Queen’s Park that “we’re disappointed in the decision from the Supreme Court.”
But Yurek said the province would work with Ottawa to achieve Canada’s greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.
Which makes Justin Trudeau the only winner of this carbon tax war.
And sets him firmly on the path to becoming one of Canada's greatest prime ministers...
He is leading Canada to victory in the war on Covid-19, as well leading Canada to a greener future.
Who could ask for anything more?
So let's make sure he gets the crushing majority he deserves...
