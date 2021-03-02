Is Erin O'Toole Losing Control Of His Own Ugly Cons?

The nice guy part went down the toilet, literally, the other day. When he was seen on tape cackling with glee at the thought of forcing Justin Trudeau to move into an outhouse.
Which was weird and disgusting, but did make only too clear why old Outhouse must NEVER be prime minister. Not when he has no class.
And not when he can't restrain himself or his ugly Cons.
For those zombies are totally out of control.
All federal party leaders maintain they don't want an election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but the Conservatives appear to be pursuing a strategy that could give the Liberals justification for calling one.
Liberals are accusing the Conservatives of systematically blocking the government's legislative agenda, including bills authorizing billions in pandemic-related aid and special measures for safely conducting a national election.
Not only are they holding up aid for suffering Canadians, to try to provoke the Liberals into calling an election, in the middle of a pandemic, which is diseased.
The many SoCons in the Con caucus are also up in arms, and vowing to make their presence felt at the upcoming Con policy convention.The social conservative wing of the party has been working diligently to get their fellow travellers selected as delegates, and so gain a say in the party’s policy direction. How effective they’ve been in their mission is not known. But two sources told the Star that they anticipate a sizable minority of delegates are committed social conservatives — enough to potentially tip the scales in policy votes.
One MP told the Star that the Erin O’Toole of the last six months is not the “true blue” Conservative he branded himself as during the leadership.
“What is our platform? What are we doing?,” the MP, who agreed to talk about the mood in caucus on the condition they not be named, said.
There are many others, and it won't be long before they start going after old Outhouse...
And who can blame them eh?
These latest poll numbers really couldn't be worse...
With the Liberals soaring, and the NDP so close behind, O'Toole is clearly leading his party to disaster.
And so soon.
It took us two years to destroy Andrew Scheer.
But already the Con clown O'Toole is just about done.
And in the place where he truly belongs...
