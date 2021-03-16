The Loser Erin O'Toole's Scary Con Convention

There are now only two days to go before the Con Policy Convention is due to begin, and Erin O'Toole is trying to pretend he's looking forward to it.
But don't believe a word.
The truth is he's TERRIFIED.
Captain Outhouse knows the virtual convention will be jam packed with his enemies.
Enraged SoCons, rabid right-wing extremists, racists, misogynists, homophobes, and just plain kooks, who feel he has betrayed them, and is leading them to disaster.
And would love to see him walk the plank.
But then who can blame them? With a possible election on the horizon O'Toole is going nowhere.
Numerous media reports have pointed to growing unease within the Conservative caucus and among party members over O'Toole's stewardship. While moderates wait for a plan that could take the party back to government, some social conservatives feel O'Toole has turned his back on the wing of the party he courted successfully during last year's leadership race.
While Justin Trudeau, now that the trickle of vaccines has become a flood, stands to become even more popular...
And is looking like a real winner.
While as even the Con friendly Paul Wells points out, O'Toole will only get one chance to try to prove he isn't a loser.
The good news for Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, as an election looms more or less ominously, is that winners often look like losers before they win.
The bad news for O’Toole is that, on the other hand, losers often look like losers before they lose.
Which won't be easy, for obvious reasons...
And could it could end REALLY badly.
One veteran Conservative told me the party is unified for now, more or less, by the imperative of defeating Justin Trudeau. But if the Liberals win their majority back, Canadian Conservatism will have four years to revisit whether its various factions feel like sharing one party.
Which helps explain why the mighty Con Propaganda Department is already showing signs of falling apart, judging by this attack ad it sent out this morning...Which is being laughed at all over the internet.
And may also help explain why Captain Outhouse is looking and sounding so desperate...
Do your job, Mr. Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/1bLg47gjgp— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) March 14, 2021
Or if you watch that clip with the sound turned off, looking so SCARY.
Yup. Give Justin Trudeau the crushing majority he deserves.
And let the loser Erin O'Toole help bury his own party...
