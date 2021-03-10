The Increasing Desperation of the Con Loser Erin O'Toole

He seemed to have a cold, and a steady stream of snot flowed out of his left nostril, until he finally picked up his mask, and used it to wipe himself.
*Shudder*
But I don't think it was the cold that was making him look so diminished.
I think it's this existential threat...
The threat of a Con policy convention that's shaping up to be a zombie apocalypse..
Mr. O’Toole would have hoped the first party policy conference of his tenure would be a springboard toward an election platform and an opportunity to establish his political identity. Instead, he will be trying to cling to control when the virtual gathering is held in two weeks.
And for obvious reasons.
Captain Outhouse tried to please all the factions in his Trump North Party...
Only to end up pleasing none of them.
Now folks are telling Mr. O’Toole he has to choose between accommodating social conservatives and presenting a mainstream image to Canadians to win a general election. The trouble is that at this point, he can’t pick just one. He leads the Conservatives and they insist he do both.
His claim that all Cons are welcome in his Big Blue Tent is starting to look like a cross between a farce and a horror show...
With even some members of our shabby Con media now calling him the pandemic's biggest loser.
A year into the pandemic, the Conservatives are the only federal party that is consistently falling below its last election score in voting intentions.
It would be tempting to put the decrease mostly down to a failure to launch on the part of Erin O’Toole. Admittedly, it is a challenge for an incoming opposition leader to make an impression in the midst of a pandemic.
Still, the notion that the shoes Andrew Scheer left behind were so big that his successor is at a loss to fill them borders on mind-boggling.
And who can argue with that?
With all the latest polls showing O'Toole's Cons still tanking...
And O'Toole's polls going absolutely nowhere.
While Justin Trudeau is becoming even more popular as more Canadians get vaccinated.
Which no doubt has many Cons wishing they could give Captain Outhouse the hook.
You know, there's a bizarre rumour circulating in Ottawa that has the Cons deliberately trying to trigger an election, before they become even less popular.
Which might explain why they are holding parliament hostage.
While claiming that the Liberals are the ones who want an election.
But I think that O'Toole is just desperate, and is making it up as he goes along...
1 comment:
Love the graphics Simon, especially the dinosaur tent! Each one represents a legacy issue but some have been fed to the point they are attempting to project T-Rex. The Conservatives have always collected legacy issues but the old strategy was to influence but progressively diminish their importance with time as followers became comfortable with the new norm. The new Cons have been feeding the dinosaurs instead with the predictable outcome that sooner or later one of them will become large enough to trample the tent. Trump and catch all versions of charismatic religion trampled the GOP tent. Our hero the Outhouse is threatening to limit their intake of junk food before they trample the Canadian tent.
RT
Post a Comment