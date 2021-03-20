Erin O'Toole's Disastrous Con Convention

It was supposed to be Erin O'Toole's big night. His Cinderella moment when he would step out of his shiny
outhouse coach.
And announce that his Cons had to become new/nouveau if they were going to overthrow the evil Justin Trudeau.
And make O'Toole Prime Minister.
But sadly for him, as in the old fairy tale, the ball ended badly.
The coach turned into a pumpkin, O'Toole reverted to being Captain Outhouse.
His much hyped speech was all tell and no show.
O’Tool adroitly diagnosed some of the major problems facing him and his party at the moment, their potential solutions and what a weary, stressed and frightened country may be hungry to hear from an alternative to the governing party. So there’s the tell; it’s just a shame the rest of his remarks didn’t show how he would follow through on that.
And none of his words were more hollow than what he had to say about climate change.
On climate change, O’Toole first chuckled at people who had speculated that he might have something dramatic to say, warning, “I’m afraid you’ll be disappointed.” Then he drew two lines in the sand that had the effect of confusing anyone trying to figure out where he stands and what he wants to do. First, he declared stoutly, “We cannot ignore the reality of climate change. The debate is over.” But then he said, “As important as climate change is, getting our economy back on track is more important,” adding, “Canadian voters should have no doubt” that his first priority is jobs and rebuilding the ravaged economy.
Even the toxic Trudeau hater Andrew Coyne could see it was just more of the same...
And of course, for Outhouse this was an absolute disaster.
Efforts to get official Conservative policy to firmly state the party believes climate change is real have failed.
The results of Saturday's vote defeating a motion that would have enshrined the idea in the party's official policy declaration will be an awkward blow to Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, who told the party's grassroots in a Friday evening speech that an ambitious climate change agenda is a must if the party hopes to win power.
A disaster that made it only too clear that the Cons are and always will be a party of climate change deniers, and religious fanatics.
Ahead of the convention, the anti-abortion group Campaign Life Coalition had circulated a "voters guide" to the resolutions and had urged its membership to vote down the one on the environment, saying "global warning alarmism" was being used to justify population control and abortion.
And is yet another example why O'Toole and his grubby gang must NEVER be allowed to govern this country again.
Fortunately, according to this latest poll, most Canadians seem to agree...
Because that's got MAJORITY written all over it.
You know, the National Post Con sympathizer Matt Gurney had this to say about yesterday's Con convention:
And he may be right.
But this is true too:
We are lucky to have a decent prime minister like Justin Trudeau to defeat O'Toole's ugly Cons.
And help save this country and the world...
