Erin O'Toole and the Revolt of the Con Zombies

In my last post I wondered whether Erin O'Toole was losing control of his ugly Cons.
Now just a few days later, it's clear that old Outhouse is in big big trouble.
Not only is he losing control, many of his SoCon zombies are revolting.
And are threatening to seize control, or eat, the upcoming Con policy convention.
Social-conservative activists are seeking to dominate this month’s Conservative policy convention by electing large numbers of anti-abortion delegates, which could undermine the leadership of Erin O’Toole.
Some of his other MPs aren't even pretending listen to him anymore, and are openly undermining the war on Covid.
While Michelle Rempel is making O'Toole look like a dangerous idiot for thinking that she could ever be fit to be a health critic...
Instead of a boozy uber partisan hack.
And if all that isn't bad enough, now even the Postmedia Con Propaganda Network is suggesting that O'Toole doesn't know what he's doing.
There’s a disconnect between O’Toole, who believes the party is in good shape electorally, and some members of caucus who feel the party is floundering and would get clobbered in an election held soon.
Gauging the mood of the 120 MPs in caucus is never easy from the outside, but one longtime party insider told National Post they haven’t heard this much caucus turmoil since Stockwell Day was in charge.
Can you believe that?
Or can you believe that Captain Outhouse still thinks he's a winner, and doesn't need to publicly apologize for that disgusting video?
It's disgustingly depraved, but I guess Outhouse has no shame, and like most in the Harper Party lost his moral compass a long time ago.
And the good news?
Despite smearing Justin Trudeau day after day, and lying like Andrew Scheer, as this latest Abacus poll suggests, most Canadians STILL don't want O'Toole to be prime minister.
And despite all that foul propaganda it appears O'Toole is more unpopular than ever...
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole sees his negatives rising for the 4th straight wave in our research. Today, 32% have a negative view of him, while 20% view him positively. This is the highest negative we’ve measured for Mr. O’Toole since we started tracking his public image.
Golly. No wonder O'Toole is so desperate...
And no wonder Con HQ is putting out this desperate message...
"Don't read what the @TorontoStar and some of the people who don't want us to win say, we are united."— Matt Dillon-Leitch (@MDillonLeitch) March 5, 2021
I mean if you have to say it @erinotoole ...... pic.twitter.com/7g6nSV3dyt
Which couldn't be more pathetic.
For why would Justin Trudeau look for an excuse to call an election, when he will almost certainly become more popular as more Canadians get vaccinated?
So he can afford to wait, and maybe even get to watch the Harper Party aka Trump Party North go down in flames.
Yup, Outhouse O'Toole thought he could fool everyone all the time.
And get away with it.
But in the end, he only he only fooled himself...
