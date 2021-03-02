Covid-19: Death Through The Eyes Of Nurses

Sometimes when the sun shines, and it almost feels like Spring, I can feel the optimism in the air. The feeling that we have finally turned the corner in the war on Covid-19.
There are fewer Covid patients in our ICUs. The number of deaths is going down. The number of vaccinated Canadians is steadily growing.
But I also know that all kinds of variants are spreading like wildfire.
And that while many of us have been damaged by the pandemic, in one way or the other.
Some have been hit harder than others.
It’s been almost a year since nursing home workers began fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 – a year of extreme trauma.They’ve seen seniors they care for suffer in fear and loneliness during lockdowns. They’ve seen residents fall catastrophically ill, and seen too many of them die: more than 19,000 people in Canada have been killed by COVID-19, more than 17,000 of them aged over 60 years and the majority of those deaths occurring in long-term care homes.
And it's not only the nursing home workers, many ICU nurses are also on the verge of catastrophic burnout, exhausted, and worn down by the long fight against the deadly enemy that just keeps on coming.
It's hard to describe what that fight is like, because reporters and camera crews aren't welcome in ICUs.
But a hospital in Arizona allowed nurses to wear cameras in their ICU, and I found their story really moving.
