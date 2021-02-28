Are The Cons Trying To Sabotage Canada's Vaccine Campaign?

For most pandemic weary Canadians it's something to celebrate.
The approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and the impending arrival of yet another.
On the heels of Health Canada’s authorization of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson shot could join the country’s arsenal within weeks, says Health Canada's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma.
It's like a light at the end of a long dark tunnel.
Unless of course you're Outhouse O'Toole and his Cons, and you can't look and sound more disappointed...
"We still have questions about their timeline and meeting the September deadline because we are millions of doses behind where we should be," Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole tells reporters when asked about Health Canada's approval of the AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccine. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/s6qWQX0LZF— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) February 26, 2021
It's so obvious O'Toole was hoping Team Canada would fail, so he could blame Justin Trudeau.
Even if a failure like that could sabotage Team Canada and cost the lives of thousands of Canadians.
And it's absolutely disgusting.
But then so is Michelle Rempel, the Con Health critic, who is clearly trying to discourage Canadians from taking the new vaccine.
Even though the AstraZeneca vaccine comes highly recommended.
The first results of the UK vaccination programme suggests it is having a "spectacular" impact on preventing serious illness.
A loser who like her leader was hoping that a vaccine shortage would help destroy Justin Trudeau.
But instead could end up forcing Lord Kibo to answer some very embarrassing questions.
Like what side are you on? And whatever made you think that Rempel could be a health critic? Are you as deranged as she is?
But then of course, the reason the Cons are using vaccines as a political weapon is because for a while it worked.
Thanks to the Cons, the grubby Con media, and other toxic Trudeau haters, the hysteria they helped stir up did put a small dent in Trudeau's popularity, even if it barely nicked his Liberals.
Delays in the delivery of vaccines sapped Canadians' esteem for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — but polls suggest there hasn't been a corresponding slippage in support for the Liberal Party he leads.
Who are still on track for another minority, maybe even another majority.
The Conservatives haven't benefited from the Liberals' modest drop. The party currently sits at 30.1 per cent support nationwide in the Poll Tracker — down 0.5 points since Jan. 27.
And neither is Outhouse O'Toole.
Polls suggest Erin O'Toole, who took over as Conservative leader in August, has not made a positive first impression with Canadians.
Surprise, surprise...
Meanwhile, the prime minister's approval ratings seem poised for a rebound.
Indications of a potential rebound might already be emerging. Polling by Morning Consult, an American polling outfit that has been tracking the approval ratings of global leaders, recently reported an uptick in Trudeau's approval rating.
And we should be able to ride those soaring approval rates all the way to the next election.
Yup, as I recently said on Twitter, a man like O'Toole who bets against his own country is unfit to be its leader.
Decency matters.
And thank goodness that in a dark time like this one, we have a real leader like Justin Trudeau...
