Is the Con Media Trying To Overthrow Justin Trudeau?

I must admit, I didn't think that anything our shabby and terribly mediocre Con media said or did, could still shock me.So I wasn't surprised to see the gassy Vassy Kapelos treating the vaccine delay as yet another fake scandal. And yet another chance to go after Justin Trudeau.
In the middle of a deadly pandemic.
I was only mildly disgusted, for Cons will be Cons, and gassy is NOT another word for classy.
But this is absolutely outrageous.
Can you believe it?
The Globe plastering a quote from a deranged anti-Trudeau editorial all over its front page,
While a host of other members of the Con media hummed sympathetically, as if on cue.
And did their best to whip up hatred against the prime minister.
While their corporate bosses demanded that the government go after Facebook and Google or ELSE...
In what can only be described as an attempted coup.
Or a scene right out of a gangster/horror movie...
So it's not surprising that Trudeau has taken a small hit in the latest Abacus poll.
Which is depressing, considering how hard he has worked, managing the epidemic and helping Canadians through some really tough times.
But the good news is that considering the volume of hate directed at him, it could have been a lot worse.
“Delays in the delivery of vaccines appear to have hurt the Liberals. Government approval, the Prime Minister’s image, and vote share are all down over the past few weeks. Simultaneously, negative perceptions of the government’s handling of the vaccination file have risen sharply.
But at the same time, none of the opposition parties seemed to benefit from all of this. Mr. O’Toole’s negatives increased over the same period, and the Conservative vote share didn’t budge an inch. Mr. Singh and the NDP have seen a small uptick in support but nothing that fundamentally changes their position vis-à-vis the Liberals.
For despite all their efforts to smear the decent Trudeau, the Cons, the NDP, and the Bloc are still going NOWHERE.
Which makes the notorious Trudeau hater John Ivison's suggestion, that they should bring down the government, NOW, even more disturbing.
The political implications for the opposition parties are grim. The Liberals are likely to be much more popular in the summer and the fall than they are now.
One option would be to risk a vote of no-confidence at the end of this month, while the government’s winter of discontent is fresh in the public’s memory.
Jagmeet Singh is keen to rehabilitate his reputation, after being labelled Trudeau’s apple polisher when he supported the Liberals in key votes last year.
It is O’Toole who is in the trickiest spot. His Conservative party is becalmed in the polls, despite Trudeau’s problems, while his personal approval rating is at its lowest since becoming leader. It seems that the more people (particularly women) see of him, the less they warm to him.
That is not an ideal backdrop against which to launch an election campaign. Still, his party is in a statistical tie with a government that is bleeding support.
The chance to strike might not come round again.
Disturbing because an election campaign, in the middle of a pandemic, would be practically criminal.
And disturbing because when the National Post's Ottawa Bureau Chief acts like the Con's campaign manager, this whole country is heading for a very bad place.
But then that's what toxic Trudeau hate does to a lot of crazy old Cons...
It makes them even crazier.
Just ask the Disaffected Lib.
You know, I have no idea how Justin Trudeau manages to keep working with so much murderous hatred directed at him and his family...
But I do know something.
I'm going to go after those toxic Trudeau haters harder than I ever have before.
And I'm sure glad a decent Canadian is our prime minister at a terrible time like this one...
No comments:
Post a Comment