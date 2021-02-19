The Amazing Mars Landing of the Rover Perseverance

I am frequently accused of having my head in the clouds, which isn't true. I'm just smarter than those who say that, and they're jealous eh?
But yesterday I must admit, I was hovering just above Mars.
Hoping that the rover Perseverance would be able to land on the red planet, in one piece.
Since only about ten minutes before touchdown it was travelling at 12,000 miles an hour, it was never going to be an easy thing.
But somehow the little robot managed to land itself.
And it was all amazing.
As was this picture of the sky crane lowering it gently to the surface.
And this first picture taken only a few minutes later...
And yes, it is one amazing machine.
Complete with its own drone. How great is that?
You know, I've always loved robots, I have more than a dozen of them at home.
I even wrote a heartfelt obituary for the rover Opportunity after it was killed by a massive dust storm
But although I am fascinated by exploration, my real interest in Mars is what it might tell us about our very own planet Earth.
And how it hopefully could serve as warning about what might happen to our precious little blue globe if we don't take better care of it.
And then of course there's the obvious question eh?
How can humans be so smart and so dumb at the same time?
