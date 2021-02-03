Why Erin O'Toole's Desperate Makeover Is Failing So Miserably

As I'm sure you know, Erin O'Toole is desperately trying to improve his image. After being forced to expel the hate mongering religious fanatic Derek Sloan he's now claiming that the Cons are a totally new/nouveau party.
But sadly for him it's all going horribly wrong.
It seems you really can't put lipstick on a hog, or a Con.
Not when O'Toole lies all the time.
Like claiming that he moved swiftly to expel Derek Sloan, when in fact he once bragged that he was his biggest supporter...
Or how about his latest smarmy lie just a few days ago, when he claimed that he was a good friend of the Muslim community...
When in fact, in the aftermath of that brutal attack, he led the charge against the non-binding motion M-103 that condemned Islamophobia, whooping and hollering like all the other rednecks.
Today we mark the tragic anniversary of the shooting at the Quebec City Mosque. This senseless act shook all of us to the core. We stand in solidarity with Canada’s Muslim community & all Canadians, as we mourn the loss of innocent lives & commit to fighting hate and violence. pic.twitter.com/MJSb1H3x7L— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 29, 2021
And his ugly Cons are still the party of bigots, and religious fanatics.
Then there's his vow to kill the CBC, so it can be replaced by a Fox News type right-wing network.
Just like the Cons in Britain are trying to do to the BBC.
Which doesn't sound too new/nouveau, or too Canadian to me eh?
But my fave is his latest hollow promise, a pledge to give Quebec and the other provinces all the medicare money they want.
Even though he has vowed to mutilate medicare and has done it before...
I spoke with @francoislegault in his role as President of the Council of the Federation. I would increase health transfers without conditions in a stable and predictable manner. I committed to meet with the Council in the first 100 days of an O’Toole government on this matter. pic.twitter.com/kZg2z7muSq— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) February 1, 2021
Which in itself makes him unfit to ever govern this country.
Luckily most Canadians seem to have already come to that conclusion themselves, for this poll of polls is devastating.
The Liberals have inched over the majority government threshold in the seat projection, though the chances that the party would actually win the most seats if an election were held today is roughly 50/50. The Conservatives have been unable to make any headway, while the New Democrats are in a position to win about as many seats as they did in 2019. The Bloc Québécois has seen its support drop in Quebec compared to the last election.
Can you believe it?
Even after all the filthy froth from the dirty old Cons in this country, if an election was held tomorrow Justin Trudeau could win another majority!!!
As for poor old Erin O'Toole, he isn't going anywhere, and he knows it.
His makeover is failing miserably.
He's still the absurd leader of Canada's evil Trump Party.
And as I've said before, he's going to take it down with him...
No comments:
Post a Comment