Erin O'Toole's Monstrous Vaccine War

As we all know, Erin O'Toole has disgraced himself over and over again trying to sabotage the battle against Covid-19, in his desperate attempt to destroy Justin Trudeau.
And we also know that grubby opportunist would do or say ANYTHING to try to become our prime minister or Big Daddy.
But his latest attempt to undermine Team Canada, by using vaccines as weapons, should horrify all decent Canadians.
For there he was during an "emergency" debate on the vaccine situation, trying to scare Canadians, for crass political purposes.
Even though he knows that many Canadians are already frightened.
Only to end up looking like a Con man or a serial liar.
For as you can see in this devastating interview, even Vassy Kapelos was able to take O'Toole to the cleaners...
But sadly, O'Toole and his NDP stooges aren't the only ones trying to spread misinformation...
Many in our mediocre Con media have been trying to discredit Trudeau by turning the scramble for vaccines into a horserace.
Which as I made clear on Twitter, also horrified me...
And then to make matters even worse, the toxic Trudeau haters joined in the hate fest, including some at Progressive Bloggers like Warren Kinsella, or the Disaffected Lib...
The increasingly senile old man who like the other Con zombies likes to blame Justin Trudeau for EVERYTHING.
Even if it only encourage crazies like this one.
A Quebec man linked to social media accounts that spoke of taking weapons to Parliament to “clean up house” has been charged after RCMP officers raided his homes and allegedly found 18 firearms.
Anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim and anti-Trudeau posts also appeared on the account, including one that called the prime minister a “scumbag” and said “maybe you and your family need to be tough [Sic] a lesson.”
When the truth is vaccine wars are raging all over the place.
And Justin Trudeau should be praised not vilified for his excellent work in making sure that Canada gets its share.
For while there have been temporary production problems with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, three more vaccines are now coming on line, Novavax, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.
And the Trudeau government has bought a share of ALL of them.
So we should soon be floating in enough vaccines to help ourselves and others.
No wonder the Canada hating Trump Party supporters and other dirty old men want to destroy him so much.
Finally, it's important to remember that vaccination campaigns are not sprints but marathons.
There is only so much vaccine in the world, so it's going to take many months not a matter of weeks, even if things go smoothly, to vaccinate everyone in this country.
No matter how loudly the Disaffected Lib squeals ME! ME! ME!
And until then the only thing that will save us are the things that people all over the world already know.
Be patient, be disciplined, observe social distancing, and stay home as much as possible...
The interesting thing about all of this is the government is still sticking to its timetable of everybody who wants a vaccine will receive one by September.
Many in the media and the Opposition Parties are saying this is not possible. However, this government has not been one to overpromise. If they are maintaining that timetable then they know something that the rest of use do not know, considering the news of the past few days.
I am reminded of the PPE scare last spring. It was all over the news. The US was sending agents all over the world to bribe pilots to fly their cargo of PPE to the US and everybody was worried about running out. Of course, the issue was real but it was temporary. By the summer no one was talking about it anymore because the companies that made this stuff ramped up production to meet demand. Now, I have no problem buying surgical grade masks and gloves at my local convenience store.
I imagine the same is going to happen for vaccines. There was always going to be a slow start until the makers of them perfected the manufacturing processes and developed capacity. Once that happens the shoe will be on the other foot and it will be up to the Federal and Provincial governments to have adequate processes in place to use up the supply of vaccine in a timely manner.
I am going to go out on a limb. By June the issue will not be the lack of vaccines. The issue will be an oversupply of them.
To paraphrase Thomas Hobbes and T.S. Eliot, February might be the cruelest month but it is nasty, brutish... and short. Those vaccines are going to come online within a matter of weeks, and then the idiot premiers won't know what to do with themselves again.
Ford and Kenney should be using this lull in deliveries to prepare for the influx and implement proper lockdowns. Instead they're throwing caution to the wind with reopening, and making macho posturing noises towards Biden, towards vaccine manufacturers, towards Trudeau, towards doctors, towards anyone they can lash out at so as to deflect from their own failures. Cons lied and people died.
The media as usual is guilty of gross malpractice, extrapolating their obsession with superficial horse race polls to a subjective "vaccine Olympics" that completely obfuscates the guilty role of previous Con governments in eroding Canada's manufacturing capacity. Best to be ignored until cooler heads prevail.
The "back of the line" hysteria leading up to the holidays didn't last very long, and this too shall pass. Trudeau seems to see sunny ways at the end of this tunnel; I have no reason to believe that he is bluffing, other than to rope his opponents into a trap like usual, only to see them punch themselves in their own faces.
The fact of the matter is, like the old Canadian expression goes, Trudeau is doing as good as possible considering the circumstances. And in spite of the doom and gloom narrative being pushed by the usual suspects, it really isn't all that bad.
https://twitter.com/sarahjanet/status/1355003537491562501
https://twitter.com/BogochIsaac/status/1355538094620102659
https://twitter.com/journo_dale/status/1355278017480839169
https://twitter.com/TondaMacC/status/1355633155034775556
