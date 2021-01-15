Erin O'Toole's Scary MAGA Nightmare

It's Erin OToole's worst nightmare, the one that wakes him up at night screaming MAGA MAGA MAGGAARGH!!
For just over four months since he became Con leader he was able to conceal who he really was, and what his party had become.
But not any longer. The fascist explosion at the Capitol blew their cover.
And the poll numbers don't lie.
They are a stark reminder the Cons are not a Canadian party like the others. Almost half of them are MAGA maggots who if they had been able to would have voted for Donald Trump.
And worse, like the terrorists who stormed the Capitol, they don't believe the election was fair...
Which makes them a clear and present danger to our democracy, and in some cases even a terrorist threat.
But what must make O'Toole scream or bellow like a baby is that he can't lie his way out of this one. His words condemn him, in both official languages...
For now even Andrew MacDougall, Stephen Harper's former flak, is demanding that O'Toole expel the Trumpists.
Whether Erin O’Toole likes it or not, his Conservative movement includes some bad apples, a not-insignificant minority who look at political events down south not with shock, but admiration. They view Trump’s insurgency – now a literal insurgency – as a potential roadmap for politics in Canada.
And if that weren’t headache enough, O’Toole’s movement also includes some whose social views run retrograde to settled Canadian public opinion. These are the people who still use pejorative words for gays and look at religious minorities, Muslims in particular, with a deep skepticism, if not outright hostility.
And suggesting the Cons need a political enema before they drown in their own excrement.
The looming election demands moral clarity. O’Toole must clearly state the arsonists who torch societal norms that bind our communities aren’t welcome in his party, because unleashing bitterness, anger and intolerance is an uncontrollable and ultimately destructive path, not a route to a better future.
Nobody can disagree with those fine words, but MacDougall has one big problem. If O'Toole is going to expel the Trumpists he would have to expel HIMSELF.
For he is the grubby Rebel loving Trumpist stooge who would dismember this country and its values for crass political purposes...
But luckily for us can't pose as a moderate any longer.
For the Cons are now the Trump Party.
And nobody who loves this country should ever vote for them again...
I have some complicate admiration for the buckskin warrior. Its good to see his colours on the dark side warrior.
