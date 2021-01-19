Erin O'Toole and the Con's Ugly Nazi Problem

Golly, what a difference a day makes. Yesterday the Con clown Erin O'Toole was claiming that there was no room for far right extremists in his grubby Trump Party.
But today he is struggling to deal with an even worse problem, if that's possible.
A Con Nazi problem.
For after coddling the vile SoCon bigot Derek Sloan, and hugging him to his ample bosom, now he's trying to expel him.Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole says he has initiated the process to remove MP Derek Sloan from the party’s caucus after he accepted a donation from a “well-known white supremacist,” Paul Fromm.
In a statement later released on Twitter, Sloan said the donation was made under the name Frederick Fromm and said the Conservative Party accepted a 10 per cent cut. Sloan also claimed Fromm applied to be and was accepted as a party member last summer.
“Therefore the Party, and the O’Toole campaign, failed to uphold the same standards to which they are now applying to me,” he said in the statement.
And who can blame him?
When O'Toole himself is also guilty of the most grotesque hypocrisy...
Can you believe it? One moment he was blowing him, and the next moment he was biting him.
So as Aaron Wherry points out, trying to shake off that Trumpian stain won't be easy.
In his defence, O'Toole touted a number of his beliefs and political positions on Sunday. He has said he wants the Conservative Party to welcome "all Canadians, regardless of race, religion, economic standing, education, or sexual orientation" and to "govern on behalf of all Canadians."
But Sunday's statement didn't include O'Toole's previously stated desire to "fight" to "defend our history, our institutions against attacks from cancel culture and the radical left." That was an idea that O'Toole put front and centre when he announced his candidacy for the Conservative leadership in January 2020.
While speaking to a group of campus Conservatives about residential schools in October, he also said that "most of the lefty radicals are also the dumbest people at your university."
So "lefty radicals" might be entitled to ask whether O'Toole would really govern on behalf of all Canadians.
Especially since Sloan is a darling of the far right extremists and the SoCons who made O'Toole leader, and purging him could divide and demoralize the Cons, with an election looming on the horizon.
So I very much doubt that O'Toole will ever be able to remove that Trumpian stain, or change the toxic culture of his monstrous party.
Despite what our shabby Con media might say...
Not when the Trump Party North is more American than Canadian.
And not when O'Toole is already damaged goods...
You know, we may live in scary times, but there are some good things, and one of them is that we do have an historic opportunity,
The Cons are stumbling around like wounded beasts, lost in a darkness of their own making, and drowning in their own excrement.
In the U.S.Trump is destroying the Republicans.
And in Canada, O'Toole is destroying the Cons...
So there has never been a better time to kick them when they are down.
Hit them where it hurts.
And with a little luck, hopefully finish them off...
