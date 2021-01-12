The Con Clown Erin O'Toole and the Ezra Levant Show

I have always believed that Erin O'Toole is a far-right fraud posing as a moderate.
When he is really the would be leader of Canada's Trump Party.
He might fool a lot of Canadians, including most of our shabby shuffling media, but he can't fool me.
This is just more evidence of who he really is, and it's not pretty...
Can you believe it?
O'Toole and his Cons are cozying up to Ezra Levant and his hate mongering Rebel gang.
You might think that the Cons had learned their lesson, after Andrew Scheer was forced to give up his cozy relationship with Levant after the neo Nazi horror in Charlottesville.
But no, they just couldn't restrain their bestial impulses.
And to make matters worse, when O'Toole's press secretary, Melanie Paradis denied it was a real interview, Levant released some e-mails, and made her and O'Toole both look like fools.
But of course it's not funny. No leader of any Canadian political party should have anything to do with Levant and his grotesque low life bigots...
But as Campbell Clark points out, O'Toole's Cons just can't quit the Rebel.
Why does it matter? Ms. Paradis insisted it wasn’t an interview and said Mr. O’Toole won’t do one with The Rebel in the future. The answers were mostly stuff the Conservative Leader has said before about China.
But it just reopens a can of worms that keeps the Conservatives squirming time and again because they are so slow to draw bright lines between their base and unacceptable extremes. And it comes at a time when we’ve just had an object lesson from Donald Trump about how dangerous that can be.
Once again, the Conservatives are allowing people to wonder if they can’t decide to quit a site that is both influential with some on the right and pariah to many Canadians.
And not only does it blow O'Toole's claim to be a moderate right out of the water.
It also draws a straight line between his Cons, the Rebel, and the fascists who ransacked the Capitol.
Last week, The Rebel’s Keean Bexte was at the Capitol in Washington tweeting that the U.S. election was stolen, and that “all these people wanted was to have their voices heard, that is all.” This week, Mr. O’Toole was touted on the site.
And for what?
Answer: just to try to "get" Justin Trudeau.
What this stance O’Toole is making demonstrates is what I talked about in my weekend column – that his party is still happy to turn a blind eye to racists and white supremacists when they think they can use them to score goals against Trudeau.
For they too are hate mongers, and some things never change.
That O’Toole says they won’t respond to Rebel inquiries in the future is not comforting, because this demonstrates that they still considered this an audience worth engaging with until they got caught.
Yup. The Cons got caught doing dirty things. Again.
And between that, and what happened in Washington, this time it's going to cost them.
Levant and O'Toole deserve each other.
The Cons are Canada's Trump Party.
And they're all going down together...
