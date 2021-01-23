The Cons And Their Ugly Vaccine Games

I knew that Cons have larger amygdalas or fear glands than most, but the way Doug Ford and Erin O'Toole have been reacting to a small hitch in our Pfizer vaccine rollout is truly disturbing.
I realize that we all want to be vaccinated as soon as possible, but the way those two Cons have been behaving is yet another example of why Cons are unfit to govern this country.
And it's making all Canadians look bad.
For this is outrageous.
Doug Ford threatening the CEO of Pfizer as only that Con clown could.
“I’m just angry at the situation that other countries are getting it,” Ford told a news conference at Queen’s Park, encouraging Trudeau to get the attention of Pfizer’s chief executive.
“I’d be up that guy’s ying-yang so far with a firecracker he wouldn’t know what hit him,” the premier added.
And if that's embarrassing, this is even more pathetic.
Premier Doug Ford offered to drive an ultra-cold refrigerated truck to Kalamazoo, Mich. in an effort to secure thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Ontario – an offer that the premier said was turned down by the drug manufacturer.
And makes me wonder whether Ford is cracking up.
Or is just being Duggo...The brutish beast who should never have been elected premier of Canada's largest and most powerful province.
But of course Ford is also trying to divert attention from his murderous incompetence, by playing cheap politics.
Just like that other Con clown Erin O'Toole, who would have us believe that he wants Team Canada to succeed.
Securing Canada's future is my top priority.
Canada's Conservatives want the government to succeed in getting the vaccines we need – for the sake of every Canadian.
When in fact everybody knows he wants it to fail, so he can blame Justin Trudeau, and distract attention from all the far right extremists in his ghastly Trump Party.
Even though, as Gary Mason points out, all that contrived outrage, is not just misguided.
I understand that people are tired of being cooped up. I understand that businesses are bleeding money – if they haven’t already been forced to close up shop – and need things to return to normal as soon as possible. But this delay from Pfizer will not materially change the overall vaccination timetable that the Prime Minister set out weeks ago.
Canada still expects a combined six million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine by the end of March, the same numbers and timeline as before. The government still expects that all Canadians who want to be vaccinated will be able to be no later than the end of September, the same as before.
It's incredibly greedy.
