The Departure of Donald Trump and the Return of Hope

It was the photo I had been dreaming about for four long years. Donald Trump leaving the White House for the last time.
After all those years, and all those posts, and all those graphics, I was disappointed that I wasn't able to watch it live.
So I could give him a last one-finger salute, or moon the TV in one last crude gesture of defiance.
But then the dirty old man is finally yesterday's story...
The freak show is finally over.
And it's time to focus on the future...
Which will be so much more hopeful and decent now that Trump has left the building.
For he really was a monster...
The one-term president who couldn't accept defeat.
The crazed demagogue who stirred up his MAGA mob with one big lie after the other.
And almost set his own country on fire.
The maniac who believed his own propaganda...
And thought that if you repeated a lie enough times people would believe it.
The crime boss who I ALWAYS believed belonged behind bars.
And hopefully may yet end up there.
Or in a maximum security mental hospital....
But as I said, yesterday was a day to start forgetting Trump. A truly shining day on the hill.
Two weeks ago Trump's MAGA terrorists ran like wild beasts through the Capitol, yesterday they didn't dare show their faces.
There were a lot of moving speeches, Lady Gaga was great, so was Bruce Springsteen, so was Jennifer Lopez, and Amanda Gorman was simply amazing.
Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:
That even as we grieved, we grew.
That even as we hurt, we hoped.
That even as we tired, we tried.
That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious.
It was great to see Joe Biden taking back the U.S. like we took our country back from Stephen Harper.
It's the return of hope.
The Cons are crumbling everywhere.
The monster Trump has hopefully gone to hell.
Hallelujah, Hallelujah.
Let there be fireworks...
