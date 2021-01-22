The Con Clown Jason Kenney Is Humiliated. Again

Jason Kenney wanted to be known as the father of the new Alberta, or Albertonia. The Tarry Daddy of Big Oil.
But it's all gone horribly wrong.
His mismanagement of the Covid pandemic has led to thousands of unnecessary deaths.
The economy is shrinking, his polls are tanking.
And now he's been humiliated. Again.
For demanding that Canada declare war on the U.S. for killing the XL pipeline.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling on Ottawa to press Washington to review its Keystone XL decision, saying trade sanctions should be implemented if that doesn’t happen.
Even though most Canadians outside Alberta don't give a damn, the Liberal government is more interested in working with Joe Biden on climate change.
Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson signalled Tuesday that the Canadian government won’t dwell on U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to revoke the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, and will instead seek to ensure there is no better ally to the United States on the climate file than Canada.
And Kenney's war on those trying to fight climate change has made him no friends in Washington or any other place the planet burning Cons don't govern.
And even in Alberta he has lost the support of people like Jan Gerson.Dear Alberta Conservatives:
Now that U.S. President Joe Biden has followed through on his promise to cancel the Keystone XL permit, I have to ask you all a simple question: How is this working?
Sorry, Simon, I have to disagree. Nobody deserves to go down on Jason Kenney. As an incel, even he recognizes that.
High roller Kenney sinks 1.5 billion of Alberta's money in XL during an election year. He is now insisting on helping Alberta teachers manage their pension fund and helping ranchers and nature lovers get a clear view of the Rockies by bulldozing the landscape in preparation for open pit coal. Now thats a Con with vision!
RT
