Erin O'Toole And the Monster In The Mirror

Erin O'Toole launched this creepy ad campaign at his first news conference after becoming Con leader.
"I want more Canadians to see a Conservative when they look in the mirror."
And he liked it so much he ran it again and again.
But not any longer. Now the Cons are desperately stripping the ad off all their media platforms.
Because now they're afraid that when Canadians see a Conservative in the mirror, he might look like this guy.
I want to make sure more Canadians see a Conservative when they look in the mirror.— Eric O'Toole (@Eric_OTooleMP) January 7, 2021
Are you with me? 🇨🇦 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Iv8GsS2Alf
For what happened at the Capitol has made a lot of Canadians take a closer look at our Cons, and many don't like what they see.
Starting with O'Toole, who as I have pointed out before, made a desperate effort to become a third rate Trump imitator.
O’Toole is openly stealing pages straight from Trump’s 2020 election strategy playbook.
In doing so he is trying to duplicate Trump’s successful strategy of building a polarizing populist coalition of traditional Republicans and disaffected voters, reaching out to people who were furious with “cancel culture” and “the radical left,” revved up by “grievance politics” and fed up with “elites” who they believe don’t give a damn about them, their families, their jobs or their very existence.
Only to end up looking more American than Canadian...
As well as an absolute idiot.
But it's not just O'Toole who is a pathetic Trump groupie, so is the Con's deputy leader Candice Bergen...
Even if she would rather not talk about her camo MAGA hat.
Or whether she's a member of the Trump Army
But definitely deserves to see herself in the mirror of shame...
Then there's the Con Senate leader, the ghastly bigot Don Plett, who has never been shy about his support for Trump.
Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett voiced support for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election during debate in the Red Chamber Wednesday.
The day before, during a debate on whether the Senate should implement virtual sittings so senators can participate either online or in person during this pandemic, Plett called Trump his "good friend."
But strangely enough has yet to comment on what happened at the U.S. Capitol, and whether he still supports his good friend Trump as much as this guy does...
And while we're at it, let's not forget Devin Dreeshen, Alberta's agriculture minister who worked on Trump's 2016 campaign.
Or forget all the Cons who flocked to join the Trumpist social media site Parler.
Even as it gets the boot for posts that clearly encourage violence.
Which only shows how low the Cons have fallen. Why they are now Canada's Trump Party.
And why those treasonous monsters must never govern Canada again...
