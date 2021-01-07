Donald Trump's Shameful Day Of Crazy Evil

Donald Trump was already a very sick man, mentally ill and increasingly desperate.
As CNN correspondent Jim Acosta reported, a senior GOP source had warned that Trump is "out of his mind, so traumatized by his loss in the election, it's all-consuming."
So when he woke up yesterday morning and found out that Republicans had lost the Georgia runoff, and consequently the Senate, it was too much to bear.
And when he addressed his MAGA supporters gathered in huge numbers outside the White House he was ready to blow.
And the result as we all know was a fascist spectacle that had to be seen to be believed.
With the lowest kind of Cons invading the heart of America's democracy...
Parading around with Nazi flags...
And terrorizing those who work there.
While the police seemed unable or unwilling to stop them.
The moment where Capitol Police stood aside and allowed crazed Trump supporters to breach the Capitol building. This needs to be investigated. pic.twitter.com/BZbQPHUlPZ— Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 6, 2021
At the height of the mayhem calls went out for the president to mobilize Washington's National Guard, but Trump who was transfixed by what was happening on TV hesitated to do that, and it was Mike Pence who had to authorize that deployment.
When order was finally restored, the joint session of Congress resumed, and shortly before 4 am Joe Biden's election win was certified, and Trump finally conceded
Mr. Trump, who spent months stoking the anger of his supporters with false claims that the election was stolen and who refused to condemn the violent protests on Wednesday, said early Thursday that there would be an orderly presidential transition this month.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” he said in a statement.
But since Trump can't be trusted, and there are still has two weeks to go before that takes over, the question now is should the 25th Amendment be invoked to remove him from office?
The Washington Post's editorial board believes that's what should be done.
PRESIDENT TRUMP’S refusal to accept his election defeat and his relentless incitement of his supporters led Wednesday to the unthinkable: an assault on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob that overwhelmed police and drove Congress from its chambers as it was debating the counting of electoral votes. Responsibility for this act of sedition lies squarely with the president, who has shown that his continued tenure in office poses a grave threat to U.S. democracy. He should be removed.
The president is unfit to remain in office for the next 14 days. Every second he retains the vast powers of the presidency is a threat to public order and national security. Vice President Pence, who had to be whisked off the Senate floor for his own protection, should immediately gather the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring that Mr. Trump is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Congress, which would be required to ratify the action if Mr. Trump resisted, should do so. Mr. Pence should serve until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.
While others like law professors David Landau and Rosalind Dixon are calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked AND for Trump to be impeached.
First, Vice President Pence and a majority of the cabinet should invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment in order to make a declaration that Mr. Trump is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” This would immediately suspend, but not remove, Mr. Trump from the exercise of his presidential duties and appoint Mr. Pence as acting president.
Second, the House should quickly draw up and pass articles of impeachment. And then the Senate should hold a fair — but immediate and efficient — trial both to remove President Trump from office and, as important, to disqualify him from serving in public office in the future.
As for me I would support all of the above, as well as a permanent Twitter ban.
For the stakes are just too high to allow Trump to communicate with his terrorist army.
In his present mental condition he is capable of finding other ways of burning down the country.
Like launching an attack on Iran and setting the Middle East on fire.
For the man is a maniac and simply cannot be trusted
And BTW, neither can our own Cons.
Pro Trump convoy (about 2 city blocks long) headed up Yonge Street in Toronto right now. Interesting times. #StopTheSteaI I presume. pic.twitter.com/jXeVLOCrNY— D. Jared Brown (@LitigationGuy) January 6, 2021
For as many as one out of three of them are Trump supporters.
And their ugly leader even speaks Trump's language by constantly talking about "taking Canada back" or "cancel culture." etc etc.
So he can never be trusted to defend the interests of this country.
And that nobody will be safe until the Trump terrorists are neutralized, by the use of massive lethal force if necessary
And that those of us in Canada will not be safe either, until the Trump Party North is crushed, totally destroyed, and deposited in the garbage can of history...
2 comments:
A defacto 25th action may have already taken place. Trump refused to deploy the National Guard so he was ignored; Pence gave the order and the Guard ( a well regulated milia ) complied.
Many of Trump's staff and appointees are showing disapproval. They are avoiding him to avoid being ordered to do something illegal. They are becoming hard of hearing and orders are forgotten. They are resigning.
After Trump's self-humiliation I am less worried about staff giving him the nuclear codes.
Thank you Simon for calling that traitor flag what it is: a Nazi flag. It has SFA to do with "heritage" or a mere "difference of opinion" and I'm tired of the media's gaslighting bothsiderism and bad-faith appeals to "free speech." I'm fed up with the First Amendment. I want Germany's laws in my country and for that goddamn hate symbol to be outright banned.
What I fear is that the rest of the GOP that created this monster will have the opportunity to wash the blood off their hands and proclaim Trump an anomaly. This is conservatism writ large, and the ones who aren't outright shouting "white power" or parading around dressed like Confederate Vikings are complicit in their tolerance of it and especially funding. Trump just says the quiet parts out loud. The bigger criminals are Zuckerberg, Dorsey, Koch, Mercer et. al. and they need to face accountability, bigly.
The $$$ media has been complicit for years with their whataboutism and putting their thumb on the scale to treat liberals more harshly while the right escapes scrutiny. The GOP needs a reckoning and a fumigation. The entire party needs to wear this shame and be disbanded as a domestic terrorism group. No one can credibly call this anything but mainstream when something like 140 GOP congressmen plus Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley in the upper chamber signed onto this outright sedition. I'd say Cruz should be deported back to Kenney Klan Kountry where he fits in best, but Alberta has suffered enough.
For that matter, all of this applies to Canada's own GOP movement and its decrepit fourth estate that props it up. I saw clips online where Vichy Kapelos was describing these thugs as disenfranchised protesters. Fuck that noise. Nothing short of public apologies, mass resignations, a full public inquiry and the total dismantling of the right-wing ecosystem will suffice. Why should Hillary have had to apologize for using the word "deplorables" or Trudeau have to apologize for the nonsense fake scandals cooked up by the opposition propaganda apparatus? Trump is just the most infectious of tumors, inflamed by the underlying metastasis that is conservatism in and of itself. Greed Over People, GOP. Cancerous Party of Canada, CPC.
Paul Wells almost barely gets it with a passing mention of Harper in his latest piece, but the bastard deserves a lot more than that. Harper needs to be dragged before a fucking Nuremberg trial. MAGA is the "uncouth" expression of the hateful, money-hoarding ideology underpinning the I.D.U. Trump is not going away. Trump is the embodiment of the conservative movement worldwide. Trump is Orban. Trump is Le Pen. Trump is AfD. Trump is O'Toole. Trump is Kenney. Trump is Harper. What is it Eric says? "I want more people to see a conservative when they look in the mirror"? I guess he got his wish, because there's nothing but an evil orange Twitler in that ugly reflection of what a conservative is!
