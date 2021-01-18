Erin O'Toole and the Far Right Farce

Oh no. It seems that Erin O'Toole has changed his mind and now does NOT want Canadians to look into their mirrors, and see if they can see a Conservative.
Lest they see him and his treasonous Trump Party beaming back at them.
For once upon a time O'Toole modelled himself after Trump, thinking that the orange monster and his MAGA maggots were going to win the next election.
But sadly for him they lost, so now it's a nightmare.
So much so that the desperate O'Toole has been reduced to having his press secretary Melanie Paradis accuse Justin Trudeau's Liberals of being too American.
While Liberals should focus on procuring more vaccines and the unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paradis said, they instead “find time to play sleazy, divisive, American-style politics.”
Can you believe it?
When in fact nobody plays "sleazy, divisive, American-style politics" more than O'Toole and his sleazy gang.
And nobody looks and sounds more like Dirty Donald than this meaty fascist...
But if you thought that was grotesque, this is worse.
Erin O'Toole claiming that there's no room in his party for the far right.
“The Conservatives are a moderate, pragmatic, mainstream party – as old as Confederation – that sits squarely in the centre of Canadian politics. My singular focus is to get Canada’s economy back on track as quickly as possible to create jobs and secure a strong future for all Canadians. There is no place for the far right in our Party.
“If the Liberals want to label me as “far right,” they are welcome to try. Canadians are smart and they will see this as an attempt to mislead people and import some of the fear and division we have witnessed in the United States.
Can you believe that?
Dale Smith doesn't:
And neither do I.
Not when the Trump Party of Canada is full of far right extremists, racists, religious fanatics, misogynists, homophobes, climate change deniers, and just plain kooks.
Not when it's a party like no other:
A party that is clearly more American than Canadian.
And is full of these kind of people...The fascist scum that attacked the Capitol, but without knowing it did us a favour by exposing the real nature of our Cons.
