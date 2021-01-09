The Day Donald Trump Was Finally Muzzled

For a man who hates losing so much, Donald Trump has lost a lot recently.
He lost the election, he lost the Senate, he lost more than sixty court cases in a row.
His attempt to use a MAGA mob to overthrow the results of the election failed so miserably, he was finally forced to concede he was a loser.
And now Nancy Pelosi is demanding that he resign or be impeached.
But for Trump this must be the most painful blow of all.
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
Having his Twitter account permanently suspended.
Twitter on Friday banned President Trump from its site, a punishment for his role in inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol this week, robbing him of the megaphone he used to communicate directly with more than 88 million supporters and critics.
The move amounted to a historic rebuke for a president who had used the social-networking site to fuel his rise to political prominence. Twitter has been Trump’s primary communication tool to push policies, drive news cycles, fire officials, spread falsehoods, savage opponents and praise allies.
And needless to say he's not happy....
A defiant Trump lashed out in response late Friday, accusing Twitter in a statement of having “coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left” to remove his account.
But of course Twitter is right, Trump is a walking Molotov cocktail looking for any way to set his country on fire.
What his MAGA mob did to the Capitol must never be forgotten.
They took a dump on American democracy — literally.
Some of the unhinged pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday defecated inside the historic building and “tracked” their feces in several hallways, the Daily News has learned.
And getting rid of Trump's stench from Twitter has a lot of people celebrating.
With this one being being my favourite tweet...
Followed closely by this one...
But of course, if Trump is losing his marbles, that only makes him even more dangerous...
So the sooner he is removed from the White House, by whatever means necessary.
And sent to the place where as you know I ALWAYS felt he belonged.
The safer we'll all be....
