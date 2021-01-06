The Excellent Humiliation of the Con Monster Jason Kenney

Ever since he became their Great Leader, Jason Kenney has been treated like a god by many Albertans.
As long as he attacked Justin Trudeau, demonized the carbon tax, and called those who criticized him "Alberta bashers" he could do no wrong.
But not any longer.
Now he's the Con clown King of the Flybirds.
The one who when it was revealed that a large number of his UCP caucus had ignored health guidelines and jetted down to the sunny south, announced he didn't intend to punish them.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will not discipline one of his cabinet ministers and his chief of staff after they both took holiday trips abroad in December, despite provincial and federal public-health directives against such travel.
Only to be forced into wielding a chainsaw.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has accepted the resignations of Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard as minister of municipal affairs and of Jamie Huckabay, his chief of staff.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Kenney said he has also demoted five other United Conservative Party MLAs who travelled internationally over the holidays.
After outraged Albertans demanded justice, and even some of his best buddies in the Con media called it a slap in the face.
Hypocrites!
I am gobsmacked. Disgusted. Sickened.
Premier, what the hell is going on?
To quote George Orwell, one of your favourite authors, it appears some in your government believe “all animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.”
Or compared them all to turkeys.
We don't ask a lot from our MLAs, to be honest. Just a basic level of intellectual function.
If Kenney needed to instruct them on this matter, then we really are being led by turkeys.
In other provinces the flybirds included federal Cons, a few Liberals, and the NDP MP Nicki Ashton.
But Alberta was the epicentre of this revolting betrayal, and nobody has been so diminished and humiliated as Kenney...
Especially since the grubby runt ignored warnings from doctors again and again.
And from the day he took office set out to weaken the medicare system so he can privatize it...
We know that the grotesque religious fanatic and ghastly bigot can't feel the pain of others.
He once worked to prevent dying AIDS patients from seeing their lovers for the last time, and bragged about it.
He got away with that, but this time he could pay a heavy political price. As will other Cons from Doug Ford to Boris Johnson.
For the pandemic has made them ALL look like Con clowns.
It has revealed their true colours.
And the pain they can't feel, will almost certainly destroy them...
