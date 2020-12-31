The Cursed Year 2020 and the Collapse of the Cons

I watched the sun go down for the last time on 2020, and it was as ugly and as threatening as the cursed year.
Which seemed right to me because it was the worst year I have ever known. One with more dead than anyone could count, more fear and more madness and the prospect of even more horror to come.
A year only the Grim Reaper could love.
But even in the darkness there were blinding flashes of light.
The heroic efforts of healthcare workers, who put their own lives on the line every day to try to stop Covid-19 from killing even more people.
The essential workers who kept food on our table.
The random acts of kindness that made humans look and act like humans should all the time.
And then there was the political scene. that also had some very bright spots, for it was the year that the Cons all over the world started to crumble.
The year more and more people started to realize that Cons are unfit to govern human societies. That in a dangerous world they can only make more dangerous and deadly.
For as the sands ran out of the Grim Reaper's hourglass, Donald Trump's time in office also ran out...
As he was buried in his own excrement...
In the UK the Con buffoon Boris Johnson is now living on borrowed time after his disastrous pandemic management resulted in the unnecessary deaths of ten of thousands of people.
And now that his precious Brexit has finally happened, will like his Little England "winners" end up looking like a loser...
With many, including yours truly, sympathizing with the ones projecting this message last night on the white cliffs of Dover.
As well as with the many Scots who didn't want Scotland to leave the European Union, and now believe it's yet another reason Scotland should go for independence.
In Canada, our grubby Cons also had a bad year.
They were forced to look on helplessly as decent Canadians gave the ghastly Andrew Scheer the boot...
And his replacement, the useless Erin O'Toole, is already well on his way to suffering the same fate.
Con premiers like Doug Ford and Jason Kenney are also feeling the heat...
And as the latest Abacus poll suggests, Justin Trudeau is the only leader to come out of this Covid year a winner.
1 – The federal government’s approval rating and Prime Minister Trudeau’s personal image is better today than it was in January
2- None of the federal political parties find much more support than they did in January with the Liberals holding a slight advantage over the Conservatives at the end of 2020.
3 – Pessimism about the near term future of the economy is elevated compared to January, but personal financial confidence is remarkably similar to what we say at the beginning of the year.
Incredibly, after the many Covid catastrophes he had to face, and all the fake scandals courtesy of the Cons and their shabby bought media, Trudeau is more popular than he was after the last election.
With the regional numbers suggest that he is on track to win the next one.
Across the rest of Canada apart from Alberta and Saskatchewan, (where the Liberals have no seats and thin prospects at best) approval of the Trudeau government finished the year 8 points better than the January level, and Justin Trudeau’s personal rating went from a -3 to a +8. In the rest of Canada, the Liberals started the year with a 10 point lead and finished with an 11 point lead.
The Prime Minister and his government start the new year with more goodwill and general approval than when 2020 began. More view Mr. Trudeau positively than negatively after facing the reverse for most of 2019.
As for me, now that I'm sure than I'm going to survive 2020...
Touch wood.
Like many Canadians I feel confident about the future.
Despite severe economic, health, and social disruptions caused by the pandemic, Canadians are as optimistic about the direction of the country as they were at the start of 2020 and as many feel confident about their personal economic situation as did before it all started.
I feel that generational change is finally happening, and that it will change the world for the better, and save the planet from destruction.
My greatest disappointment was not being able to travel to Scotland to visit my parents,
And join Sebastien in showing how we both feel about 2020...
In the...um... traditional highland way.
I'm also disappointed tonight that Covid has put a damper on the New Year's Eve celebrations, all over the world, and the parts I like the best, the firework shows...
But like everything else this year, if I couldn't do something, I improvised.
And these fireworks, shot by me in better times, will have to do...
To all those who like me dream of living in a Con-free world, thank you for your support and your friendship.
And Happy New Year everybody !!!!
