Justin Trudeau's Amazing 2020 Journey

Justin Trudeau was apparently looking forward to a quieter 2020 than he had experienced the year before.
But the Year from Hell forced him to govern like he never had before.
Luckily for Canadians he was more than able to rise to the occasion.
And the photographer Adam Scotti was there to record the year in pictures.
Recording the prime minister's reaction to the news that the Iranians had blown an airliner full of Canadians out of the sky, and noting his clenched fist.
After that Trudeau had to deal with pipeline protests and rail blockades, before Covid-19 struck, his wife Sophie tested positive, and he was forced to go into self isolation.
Only stepping out of the house every day to brief and reassure Canadians.
“It was my responsibility to reassure people, but also to show them that we were there to help them, to give them confidence, to inform them of what was happening,” Trudeau said during a year-end interview with The Canadian Press last week.
And make sure they knew that his government would do everything it could to help them.
The Cons, their NDP stooges, and the other toxic Trudeau haters who infest this country like roaches, did their best to destroy him and Team Canada.
But somehow he survived and kept on working for Canadians.
Until at last the first vaccines started arriving, and he could tell Canadians that the light at the end of the tunnel was finally visible.
And getting brighter every day.
And it wasn't just that tunnel getting brighter...
For there he is talking to president-elect Joe Biden, and clearly enjoying the experience after the hellish Trump years.
But Trudeau wasn't finished with 2020 yet.
For he has just unveiled an amazing plan to fight climate change which has been extravagantly praised.
Even in some unlikely quarters.
Ottawa has long overpromised and underdelivered on climate change, whether led by Jean Chrétien, Stephen Harper or Justin Trudeau. Before Friday, Canada was going to fall well short of its Paris Agreement targets for 2030, but this new plan, if carried through, could change that.
The Trudeau government’s new plan has ambition that is up to the scale of the challenge. The necessity of a serious carbon tax has long been clear. It is now poised to become a reality.
So much so that some like Gary Mason are even claiming that Trudeau's climate plan will define his political legacy, and help him win the next election.
If he were to lose an election on this issue, I’m guessing Mr. Trudeau’s conscience will be good with it. At least he will have gone down fighting the good fight. On the other hand, if he were to win a majority, then his climate plan becomes his signature achievement and the defining element of his political legacy.
While many don’t understand how a carbon tax works, they do understand a cheque in the mail every four months. And it’s virtually a certainty they will start receiving them before the next election.
Especially since the polls are already looking quite favourable.
If an election were held today, the Liberals almost certainly would win it — and perhaps capture a majority of the seats up for grabs, too.
What a difference a year makes.
With 2020 coming to a close, the Liberal Party is the only federal party in a much better position than it was 12 months ago. According to the CBC's Canada Poll Tracker, an aggregation of all publicly available polling data, the Liberals are up 4.2 percentage points since December 2019. The Conservatives, New Democrats and Bloc Québécois have hardly budged, while the Greens are down nearly three points.
And he is so much more popular than all the others...
Yes, what a difference a year makes.
Tomorrow Justin Pierre James Trudeau will celebrate his 49th birthday, and will even in these Covid times have a lot to celebrate.
He is leading us out of the darkness and into the light.
And is well on his way to becoming Canada's greatest prime minister...
P.S. If you are interested in seeing Adam Scotti's full 2020 collection you can see it here.
Nice post, Simon. We are SO fortunate to have had Justin as our PM during this incredibly difficult year and I shudder in horror at the thought of what might have been under a PM Scheer. As Demolition Donnie's temper tantrum is sowing complete chaos below the 49th parallel, our PM is now 49 and standing on guard for thee above the 49th. What a contrast in leaders. A majority win would be a great gift to ring in the new year as it was to have Justin Trudeau as our leader during the most trying times in Canadian history and history will most certainly be a testament to that.
Merry Christmas, Simon. Merry Christmas to all.
JD
