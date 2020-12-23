Doug Ford Reveals His Dumb Inner Beast. Again.

In a better time with higher standards, Doug Ford would never have become the Premier of Canada's largest province.
And like many other Canadians, I did my best to warn people about him.
But the dumb Ford Nation went ahead and voted for him anyway.
And now many of them are dying of stupidity.
For even as Covid's second wave threatens to explode out of control, Ford is exposing his dumb inner beast again.
And it's clear that he is losing it, and doesn't know what he's doing.
How long does it take to put a key in the lock and turn it?
Surely not five days.
Yet, on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that a provincial “lockdown” was urgently needed but won’t begin until Boxing Day. And in the areas that are already in lockdown, such as Toronto, there will be no substantial changes.
Or does know what he's was doing, and is putting the interests of his ugly base before the interests of the elderly and the vulnerable.
By putting off the so-called lockdown until the weekend, the message being sent to the public is: Shop to your heart’s content until Christmas; keep sneaking over to the next jurisdiction to skirt the rules.
Green-lighting a week-long orgy of consumerism may play well to some of Mr. Ford’s base but it’s also carte blanche for coronavirus to spread.
While shamelessly trying to blame the Trudeau government for his own murderous incompetence.
After months of praise and kind words for the federal Liberals, Premier Doug Ford accused Ottawa of “shutting the door” in Ontario’s face on testing international travellers for COVID-19.
In a Queen’s Park press conference Monday, Ford raised concerns about international travellers coming into Ontario, saying “at minimum” they should all be tested. Ford suggested that recommendation was not accepted by the federal government.
Only to be made to look like a Con clown.
In a statement, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Ottawa has been working with the Ford government for weeks on the pilot project — which is similar to the testing regime attempted in Alberta.
Hajdu also noted that all travellers to Canada — be they Canadian citizens or international visitors — must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country, and have a plan for how they’ll manage that.
With Covid AND Kenney now out of control, and more dead people than you can count.
We all know how the virus has crushed what's left of Donald Trump, and left him a broken man.
In Brazil which has one of the highest death tolls in the world, the theocratic fascist Jair Bolsonaro is claiming that the new vaccines could turn Brazilians into crocodiles and bearded ladies.
And in the U.K., the Con prime minister Boris Johnson is also under all out attack, for failing to lockdown the country quickly and strongly enough.
So the virus was able to surge out of control and mutate.
The government’s poor control of Covid-19 has increased the force of the infection and allowed more mutations to happen. On top of the economic costs of lockdown measures, the UK has now been effectively placed in quarantine by the international community. The prime minister’s repeated dithering, delays and seeming inability to make unpopular decisions have led Britain to have one of the worst death rates in the world.
So now all the people in the U.K. are paying for Johnson's many mistakes...
Their country cratered by Con cruelty and incompetence.
And for me the lesson couldn't be clearer.
If we keep voting for Cons in this country, and giving them control of our healthcare system.
Sooner or later, we'll end up in the same miserable place...
No comments:
Post a Comment