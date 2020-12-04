The Monstrous Covid Lies and Hypocrisy of the Cons

I never thought the Cons could come up with another leader who could lie as much as Andrew Scheer.
For Scheer was the worst serial liar this country has ever known, and his Pinocchio nose just grew and grew until it was practically a weapon.
Nobody could beat that I thought.
But sadly, I was wrong.
Blasting the government for what he calls "putting all its eggs in one basket."
When in fact Canada has the most diversified vaccine portfolio in the world...
With more doses per person than any other country.
Or claiming that Canada is at the back of the line, when the opposite is true:
It's beyond belief that the Cons would try to sabotage the war on Covid 19, even as a deadly second wave threatens the lives of tens of thousands of Canadians.
It's so vile that in another kind of war they would have been put on trial for treason.
But as if that wasn't bad enough, then there's O'Toole's grotesque hypocrisy...
Demanding that the Trudeau government deliver vaccines TOMORROW.
While doing nothing to stop the monstrous SoCon MP Derek Sloan from claiming that they are too dangerous to take.
And becoming the Con champion of the anti-vaxxers.
Conservative MP Derek Sloan is sponsoring a petition that calls COVID-19 vaccines rushed, unsafe and “effectively human experimentation.”
The petition calls on the government to “legally ensure COVID-19 vaccines are voluntary” — despite repeated assurances that a vaccine will only be authorized if safe, and it will not be mandatory — and claims “COVID-19 vaccines are not designed to prevent infection or transmission.”
You know these kind of people...
The ones who don't believe in vaccines OR masks.
The Covidiots who would put their selfish interests before the lives of the old and the vulnerable.
The ones that Erin O'Toole doesn't dare criticize, because most of them support his ugly Cons. And he's too cowardly.
And too hypocritical for words:
Can you believe that?
The absurd "True Blue" O'Toole who is always trying to use his mediocre military career to boost his lightweight credentials, would dare accuse the distinguished general Dany Fortin of being a "prop?"When Fortin about to command Canada's biggest logistical operation since the Second World War.
His name is Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin. He comes with nearly 30 years of military experience, but now he’s in for a mission like no other: overseeing the herculean logistical effort to see vaccines make their way across the country and into the arms of millions of Canadians in 2021.
And is at least one thousand times more of a soldier than O'Toole was, or could ever hope to be.
You know, the next few months are almost certainly going to be some of the darkest and most murderous in modern Canadian history...
They will take us to a very dark place.
So stopping them is now the sacred duty of every decent Canadian.
And failure is not an option...
