The Ugly Cons And Their Dirty Vaccine Game

It's getting bleak out there. The Great Darkness is descending upon us even as Covid cases are surging all over the country.
Many hospitals are close to being overwhelmed, the smell of death is in the air.
So it's not surprising that many Canadians are clinging desperately to the hope that vaccines will end our long nightmare.
Which only makes what our grubby Cons and their stooge media have been trying to do even more obscene.
Playing dirty games trying to turn the vaccine question into yet another fake scandal.
Trying to scare anxious Canadians into believing that they will have to wait a long long time to get vaccinated.
Trying to destroy Team Canada by appealing to the chauvinism and the racism of some Canadians, like the ghastly Michelle Rempel has been doing...
Which at a time when Covid's second wave is threatening to kill thousands of Canadians, and bring our exhausted healthcare system to its knees, isn't just obscene it's CRIMINAL.
To make matters worse, Con premiers have also been jumping on the fake vaccine scandal bandwagon to try to deflect from their records of murderous incompetence.
By claiming they can't do anything, because the federal government doesn't have a PLAN.
While Erin O'Toole and his Cons, and our shabby media, focus all their attacks on the Trudeau Liberals.
Most of the provinces where the pandemic is resurgent — Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta — are governed by conservatives, including heavy hitters within Canada’s conservative movement like Premiers Doug Ford and Jason Kenney.
That has created a difficult situation for Erin O’Toole’s federal Conservative party: How does it rake Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the coals for Ottawa’s pandemic response while avoiding criticism of provincial allies who are largely responsible for the pandemic policies that affect daily life for most Canadians?
Which again couldn't be more dishonest, or just plain disgusting.
Especially since there IS a plan...
It's a good one.
We are also in a select group of four countries, along with the U.S. U.K. and Japan, who have ordered enough vaccines to immunize ALL of their citizens.
And whatever the Cons say, we're NOT at the back of the line to get vaccines.
The head of a U.S. biotechnology company developing one of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates says Canada is not far behind other countries on receiving doses of its vaccine, despite criticism of the government's procurement plan from the Conservative opposition.
Afeyan said that because Canada was among the first countries to make a pre-order with Moderna, the country is guaranteed to receive a certain portion of the company's initial batch of doses as long as the vaccine proves safe and effective and is given regulatory approval.
The Cons are just lying, like thieves. Again.
Playing dirty politics in the middle of a pandemic because they just can't help themselves...
It is what it is, they are who they are.
And the good news?We have a decent prime minister who never smears his opponents, but just acts like a real Canadian leader should.
We can flatten the curve. We know how to do it - in fact, we’ve even done it before. We just need to do it again. Let’s fight this virus together by following public health rules and using the #COVIDAlert app. Get the app here: https://t.co/WDYMcc5UlR pic.twitter.com/p4biBe09To— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 29, 2020
A leader who still enjoys enough support from Canadians to easily win an election.
The PM personally is holding a relatively good level of personal support especially in BC and Ontario, and in those provinces, Mr. O’Toole has not to date either been causing damage to Mr. Trudeau’s standing or building political capital for himself personally.
And most importantly a leader who still believes that we're all in this together...
And that decency matters.
If we can keep that spirit, and our Canadian values alive.
We will survive this terrible time, and we will defeat the nasty virus and the ugly Cons...
