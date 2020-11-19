Covid 19 And the Killer Cons

It's hard to believe, and even harder to accept, how much things have changed since COVID-19 started killing Canadians.
Back in that fatal Spring we were united. We followed doctor's orders, we applauded the medical workers risking their lives, we loudly and proudly proclaimed that we were all in this together.
And for a while we were, and in most parts of Canada, we did manage to at least temporarily beat down the curve.
But pandemic fatigue took its toll, all that solidarity went down like the Hindenburg, and now I'm living in a Red Zone.
Covid-19 is surging again all over the place, and threatening to overwhelm our hospitals.
As the second wave of coronavirus continues to surge across much of Canada, patients are starting to fill up hospital beds and overwhelm a healthcare system already under strain.
And doctors warn that if the trend continues, healthcare workers will soon have to face a grim decision in the intensive care unit (ICU) — triaging who lives and who dies.Which can only lead to the worse human catastrophe in Canada since the 1918 flu pandemic, with more dead people than anybody can count, and tens of thousands of others scarred for life.
And while I blame those who just don't get the message.
And the Covidiots who deliberately choose to ignore it...
Who need to be fined heavily and/or jailed until the emergency is over.
I mostly blame these losers who are Covid's best friends...
The Con premiers who have sown confusion with their disjointed policies, and like Doug Ford have put profits before people...
And worse, have rejected any suggestion that would allow the federal government to play a greater role in coordinating our response...
So we can't act like a real country, and are helpless in the eye of the storm...
I realize that lockdowns can cause terrible hardship, but the federal government has done more than most to cushion the blow.
Federal spending on financial supports during the height of the global pandemic in Canada greatly outpaced that of other developed countries, enough to actually raise household incomes at a time when the economy was in free fall.
And if we can't bring down the numbers so we can test, trace, and isolate, the nightmare will go on and on, and it will be a hellish winter.
And the good news?
At least two vaccines will soon be available, and the Trudeau government is making sure there will be enough for everybody...
And we can give give thanks for that, as well as give thanks that Erin O'Toole and his filthy Cons aren't running the country.
For when they think we aren't listening, they reveal their inner beasts, and show that they can't feel the pain of others.
Luckily most Canadians seem to recognize that...
For while the Cons are going nowhere, the Liberals are surging.
So in a terrible time we have the government we need...
And now it's up to us all.
Our frontline medical workers are still the heroes they always were, but many are terribly exhausted, they can't do it all by themselves.
And as I know all too well, despite our best efforts, life is so fragile...
The reformatories are showing themselves to be trumpaloonies as well. Just as Donnie ( the biggest loser ) let thousands die to bolster his political plans the con premiers and the old tool prefer unnecessary deaths as a political ploy to hurt the Liberals. Such nice guys.
