Donald Trump and the Stench in the White House

When I saw this picture of Donald Trump the other day, I almost felt sorry for him.
He had been playing golf when he found out that the TV networks had finally called the election, and that he was now officially a loser.
And I had never seen him look so beaten, so broken, and so human.
But then I took a closer look and I was horrified.
For it was the same ugly Trump, the same crazy beast, determined never to concede.
A diseased fascist demagogue who according to his niece, is sure to start to start breaking things with a vengeance.
President Donald Trump, infuriated by an election loss he’s refusing to acknowledge, will have “meltdowns upon meltdowns” until he leaves the White House, his niece Mary Trump warned in an op-ed in The Guardian Sunday.
Trump is “not going to concede. ... He’s not going to engage in the normal activities that guarantee a peaceful transition. All he’s got now is breaking stuff, and he’s going to do that with a vengeance,” she wrote.
A sick man who can't accept that he lost the election and despite all the harm he has done, and all the people who have died because of his indifference and incompetence, can only feel sorry for himself...
But if all of that is deeply disturbing, his claims that the election was "stolen" are downright dangerous...
For some of his supporters are so fanatical and so violent they are quite capable of trying to kill Joe Biden or massacre his supporters.
All of which helps explain the stench wafting out of the White House.
It’s been two days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election — and President Donald Trump has reportedly been coping by downing large amounts of fast food.
“Insiders described the atmosphere inside the West Wing as ‘manic, exuberant, energised and toxic,’ with some staff lighting rose-scented candles in an attempt to soften the environment — and to combat the smell of fast-food delivered to the President and his inner circle,” the publication writes.
And it shouldn't surprise anybody...
For it has always been hard to tell one end of Trump from the other.
And judging from this photo today all that fast food is making him look more pig than human...
And if I was his doctor I'd recommend he resign tomorrow, before his black heart throws in the towel.
And the even better news?
None of this is going to change the final outcome.
The people have spoken and have decided that Trump is unfit to be President...
The more Trump tries to resist the inevitable, the worse he will look, and the more damage he will do to his party, as well as to the Con Trumpanzees in this country of which there are many.
And of course, if he refuses to leave the White House he will have to be evicted.
By whatever means necessary...
And the nightmare years of Donald Trump will end disgracefully as they always were.
Just as I always said they would...
Finally, to all the Con Trumpanzees who bombarded me with vile comments over the years claiming their darling hoggy couldn't lose, I just want to say I feel your pain.
And I'm savouring every minute...
