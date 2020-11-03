Will Donald Trump Set The United States On Fire?

Long after America's long nightmare of the soul is over I'll remember this picture. The degenerate ape Trump pretending he would make America great again.
And millions of Americans on their knees in despair, wondering how a monster like that ever became their president.
For he is a monster, he has debased himself and his country.
And now he's threatening to set it on fire.
And getting cautioned by Twitter...dangerous.
He has tasted power and can’t imagine a world in which it was withdrawn from him. A loss would be a supremely embarrassing rebuke, the first sitting president not to win re-election in 28 years.
The pandemic will still be raging, but Trump, who has consistently downplayed it and tragically mismanaged it, will feel absolutely no obligation to contain it.
He will be wounded, afraid and dangerous.
But then he has every reason to be afraid.
He knows that once he doesn't have the presidency to protect him, he will have to spend the next few years facing one charge after the other.
Before he finally ends up in the place I always said he would...
So he's not going to give up easily, and he will do ANYTHING to win.
Trump doesn’t care if he “wins” ugly or unfairly, a win is a win. He doesn’t care if it could rip this country apart because he has never cared about the health and stability of the nation.
Everyone in Trump World is a tool to be used by him, to further his ambitions, to fill his coffers, to stroke his ego, to protect his power.
Trump will watch his country burn and warm himself by the blaze.
And the good news?
Despite Trump's attempts to steal and cheat or suppress the vote, the American people are heading to the polls in record numbers.
And getting ready to use their votes as weapons...
But of course, Trump could still win the election, by hook or by crook, it won't be over until the last vote is cast.
So I think I'll end this post by playing this Biden/Harris campaign ad, with words and music from Eminem...
NEW AD: Joe Biden uses Eminem classic "Lose Yourself" to encourage voting. pic.twitter.com/GUuQbt55sS— The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2020
This is the moment, every vote must count.
Go Lady Liberty!!
Make America decent again...
