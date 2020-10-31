Why Donald Trump Has Never Been More Dangerous

They say Donald Trump has never looked more tired or more desperate. Three days before the election his polls are sagging, the coronavirus is surging.
He doesn't have the energy for long speeches, and some of the things he's saying are even crazier than usual.
Like this clip, where he distorts the truth to mock those who wear masks.
Even as the U.S. sets new records for coronavirus cases.
TRUMP: "In California, you have a special mask. You cannot under any circumstances take it off. You have to eat through the mask. Right, right, Charlie? It's a very complex mechanism. And they don't realize those germs, they go through it like nothing." pic.twitter.com/SG2nF2FsrI— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020
There will of course be an Election Day — and it could be one of tumult, banners colliding, incidents at the polls and attempted hacks galore. More likely than not, it will end without a winner named or at least generally accepted.
There will probably be a lot more of that as voting day approaches, and we can't be sure that police can be trusted to do the right thing, for many of them are part of Trump's army.
These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.— Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020
Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ
But so many in the U.S. are working so hard to defeat the bloated tyrant, I'm confident that decency will prevail.
3 days from now, we are going to win Pennsylvania! With your support, we will continue to bring back your jobs, and cut your taxes & regulations. Biden would wipe out your factories, ship your jobs to China, raise your taxes, & eliminate private healthcare!pic.twitter.com/IjvKseSiTI— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020
Trump was always a disease, now he has become death, a president who is killing his own people.
"History says, don't hope— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 29, 2020
On this side of the grave.
But then, once in a lifetime
The longed-for tidal wave
Of justice can rise up,
And hope and history rhyme."
- Seamus Heaney pic.twitter.com/7nB1ytYlvm
