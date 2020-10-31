Saturday, October 31, 2020

Why Donald Trump Has Never Been More Dangerous

They say Donald Trump has never looked more tired or more desperate. Three days before the election his polls are sagging, the coronavirus is surging.

He doesn't have the energy for long speeches, and some of the things he's saying are even crazier than usual.

Like this clip, where he distorts the truth to mock those who wear masks.

Even as the U.S. sets new records for coronavirus cases.

But don't be fooled, he may look like a senile old man, but he has never been more dangerous.

For he is preparing for the day after the election.

There will of course be an Election Day — and it could be one of tumult, banners colliding, incidents at the polls and attempted hacks galore. More likely than not, it will end without a winner named or at least generally accepted.

America will probably awaken on Nov. 4 into uncertainty. Whatever else happens, there is no doubt that President Trump is ready for it.

Preparing to stir up chaos in order to try to steal that election.


Disruption would most likely begin on Election Day morning somewhere on the East Coast, where polls open first. Miami and Philadelphia (already convulsed this week after another police shooting), in big swing states, would be likely locations. It could be anything, maybe violent, maybe not, started by anyone, or something planned and executed by any number of organizations, almost all of them on the right fringe, many adoring of Mr. Trump. The options are vast and test the imagination. Activists could stage protests at a few of the more crowded polling places and draw those in long lines into conflict.

A group could just directly attack a polling place, injuring poll workers of both parties, and creating a powerful visual — an American polling place in flames, like the ballot box in Massachusetts that was burned earlier this week — that would immediately circle the globe. 

Violence and conflict throughout that day at the polls would surely affect turnout, allowing Mr. Trump to claim that the in-person vote had been corrupted, if that suits his purposes. There’s no do-over for Election Day.

We saw a bit of that today when a pack of heavily armed MAGA maggots in pickup trucks tried to drive a Biden Harris campaign bus off the road. 
There will probably be a lot more of that as voting day approaches, and we can't be sure that police can be trusted to do the right thing, for many of them are part of Trump's army. 

His army of MAGA fascists...
But so many in the U.S. are working so hard to defeat the bloated tyrant,  I'm confident that decency will prevail.
 Trump was always a disease, now he has become death, a president who is killing his own people. 


May our decent American neighbours wield their votes like weapons, and show the monster no mercy.

So this nightmare story can at last have a fairy tale ending...


