Erin O'Toole's Cowardly Anti-Gay Bigotry

Ever since Erin O'Toole became Con leader, thanks to the support of alt right extremists and social conservatives, he has been trying to claim that he's changed and so has his party.
Now he claims he's a "moderate" and that his Cons should from now on be known as the Compassionate Party.
And with the help of our shabby media, he's even tried to brainwash Canadians into believing he's Mr Nice Guy.
Or Mr Handyman...
But sadly for O'Toole his actions speak louder than his hollow words.
So when the Liberal government recently reintroduced a bill banning so-called conversion therapy, the barbarous practice of torturing LGBT kids to try to make them "normal."
A practice Justin Trudeau said has no place in Canada...
For no good reason.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s worry that a conversion therapy ban could criminalize parents or preachers talking to kids about gender and sexuality is a “total red herring,” according to professor and advocate Kristopher Wells.
Except to pleasure the SoCons in his caucus and other far right supporters.
The ones who believe they have the divine right to torture gay kids...
Even if conversion therapy doesn't work, and can drive some young people to suicide.
So-called “conversion therapy,” sometimes known as “reparative therapy,” is a range of dangerous and discredited practices that falsely claim to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. Such practices have been rejected by every mainstream medical and mental health organization for decades, but due to continuing discrimination and societal bias against LGBTQ people, some practitioners continue to conduct conversion therapy. Minors are especially vulnerable, and conversion therapy can lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide.
Which makes what O'Toole is doing, not only disgusting but cowardly.
Failing to properly condemn the torture of LGBTQ kids....
For crass political purposes.
And for those who might say wait, didn't he promise to march in a Pride parade?
Dale Smith has this reminder:
Great eh?
The Con media can't decide whether to polish his head or his ass.
So much for Mr Nice Guy.
So much for Mr Handymonster....
But let's be clear, Erin O'Toole is not a moderate, he's as evil and as cruel as all the others.
And the Cons are not the Compassionate Party.
They are still the more American than Canadian Bigot Party.
And are still a mortal threat to this country and it's values...
