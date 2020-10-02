The Day Covid-19 Finally Caught Up With Donald Trump

In my last post on the Trump-Biden debate, I suggested that Donald Trump should wear an extra large mask.
One big enough to shield us from his bigotry AND his foul Covid breath.
But as we know Trump used the debate to mock Biden for wearing a mask.
So you can imagine how I felt today when I found out that the monster isn't laughing anymore...
The wise guy here mocking Joe Biden at Tuesday's debate for wearing a mask tests positive for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/nlxDbbmmo1 https://t.co/RFQ3YjnVP5— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 2, 2020
Now that he finally has COVID.
President Trump is showing mild symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told reporters on Friday.
The president, who said early Friday morning that he had tested positive for the virus, has had what one person familiar with the situation described as coldlike symptoms. At a fund-raiser he attended at his golf club at Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday, where one attendee said the president came in contact with about 100 people, he seemed lethargic.
Trump so far has only mild symptoms so unless that changes in the next three days, he'll probably survive, unless he demands a bleach enema.
But he will look like a fool...
Mr. Trump, who for months has played down the seriousness of the virus and hours earlier on Thursday night told an audience that “the end of the pandemic is in sight,” will isolate in the White House for an unspecified period of time.
He will be totally humiliated, and whether he likes it or not, he will now be a walking talking morality tale.
Trump has spent much of the past six months, during which more than 200,000 Americans died of causes related to the coronavirus, downplaying the pandemic, flinging out false reassurances and refusing to abide by the very public health guidelines that officials in his own government were fervently promoting.
So hopefully something good will come out of this American horror story...
It is time, at long last, to learn. To be smarter. To be safer. To be more responsible, to others as well as to ourselves. We cannot erase the mistakes made in America’s response to the coronavirus but we can vow not to continue making them. The way to treat President Trump’s diagnosis is as a turning point and a new start. This is when we woke up.
As for me, I know a lot of people all over the world are gritting their teeth and wishing Trump well.
But I'm not a hypocrite. I can't forget all those poor Americans who died horribly and alone, while the monster Trump crippled the war against Covid-19 with his bestial ignorance and indifference.
So I'll be playing this song a lot tonight.
I called the Karma Police, and they finally arrived...
