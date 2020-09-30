Donald Trump And the Debate From Hell

I don't know how I managed to watch the whole debate. I had a splitting headache when it was over.
But at least just seconds after it did finally end, CNN's Jake Tapper made me feel like I wasn't alone.
“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck. That was the worst debate I have ever seen. It wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace.”
For it was monstrous.
And The Beast has rarely looked so beastly.
He trampled on the debate's decorum.
The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. unraveled into an ugly melee Tuesday, as Mr. Trump hectored and interrupted Mr. Biden nearly every time he spoke and the former vice president denounced the president as a “clown” and told him to “shut up.”
He acted like a disgusting bully.
Mr. Trump, trailing in the polls and urgently hoping to revive his campaign, was plainly attempting to be the aggressor. But he interjected so insistently that Mr. Biden could scarcely answer the questions posed to him, forcing the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, to repeatedly urge the president to let his opponent speak.
He once again refused to commit to respecting the election result.
But the worst thing he did was give the violent white supremacist group the Proud Boys a shout out.Far-right groups celebrated on social media Tuesday night after President Trump responded to a debate question about white supremacists by saying that the extremist Proud Boys, a male-only group known for its penchant for street violence, should “stand back and stand by.”
Trump’s comments came in response to a question from the moderator, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, about whether he would be willing to publicly denounce white supremacists. The president suggested he would before adding, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.”
Which had the Proud Boys celebrating.
On the Proud Boys' account on the social media app Telegram, the group appeared to take the statement as marching orders.
"Standing down and standing by sir," the account wrote. The account then posted two videos of the answer, including one with the caption "God. Family. Brotherhood," in which a man howled at the TV in response to Trump's response.
And some even adding Trump's words to their fascist t-shirts...
And no doubt standing by to attack their opponents, just to please their dumpling Fuhrer.
Which practically guarantees that whatever the result, the election will end in a bloodbath.
Meanwhile back in Canada... what do you think the debate headline was in this morning's National Post?
Right. I couldn't believe it either.
But I did say this on Twitter...
Because it needs to be said:
The Cons and their shabby stooge media are trying to drag this country into the orbit of Trump. Many far-right Con supporters are now refusing to wear masks, spreading their diseased ideology as well as COVID.
And if we don't want to end up like Trump's America, we must resist them by whatever means necessary.
And make it clear that this is not our Canada...
