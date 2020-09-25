The COVID Surge and the Welcome Return of Justin Trudeau

I'm glad to see that Justin Trudeau has resumed his COVID-19 briefings, for this country badly needs strong leadership at a time like this one.
The virus is surging again, most of the premiers are simply not up to the job, the Cons are out of control.
And before even more Canadians die, the whole country needs to get this urgent message.
Covid is still here.
The pandemic freedom some of us have been enjoying is over.
As virus numbers begin to rise again in Canada and around the world, this is the challenge our public health and political leaders face: telling people that the relative taste of freedom they enjoyed over the summer is over. The virus is surging and as dangerous as ever.
And not just here, but all over the world.
In Britain, virus numbers are now the highest they’ve been since last spring, when the pandemic struck the hardest. PM Boris Johnson is now talking about introducing new restrictions, and is pleading with the public to act responsibly. Good luck with that.
In Spain, hospitals overwhelmed by the virus in the spring are once again filling up with sick and dying COVID patients.
But while in places like Scotland the government is cracking down hard.
And using shocking ads like this one to try to drive home the message...
In the spring, the pandemic was new. People were frightened because we understood so little about the invisible monster. We watched helplessly as the virus took its toll, especially among the elderly. We were scared into doing the right thing. But then we emerged from that darkness into the light of summer, and we loved and cherished the freedom it brought.
Which is why giving it up – which we’ll all have to do – will be so tough. But the alternative is much, much worse.
To make matters worse, if that's possible, the Cons are once again trying to sabotage efforts to get help to scared and suffering Canadians.
While the stooges in the Con media encourage them and their shameless leader...
This is so evil. The government is rushing to help Canadians, but the "compassionate" Cons are trying to delay that help while claiming they want to speed things up. Just so they can blame Trudeau. The cruelty of the Cons never ceases to disgust me. #cdnpoli https://t.co/r8RWEM3QLy— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) September 25, 2020
He's the leader of a bigot party. He is refusing to denounce all the Cons who won't wear masks. So now he has Covid. But John Ivison still thinks Erin O'Toole is off to a good start? The Con media really is the enemy of this country.— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) September 25, 2020
https://t.co/Fw8KbYouFa
And the hapless Jagmeet Singh tries to claim the credit for all the Liberals have done, while dancing desperately away from an election.
Which is why I'm glad that Justin Trudeau is taking charge again...
Covid is surging, the economy is in ruins, and Donald Trump could be leading the U.S. to civil war.
So we need a battle tested leader.
COVID is a brutal enemy.
And more failure is not an option...
