Erin O'Toole and the Brutal Verdict of Canadians

Ever since he posed for this picture, and helped trigger a Con COVID outbreak, Erin O'Toole has been relatively quiet.
He has refrained from attacking Justin Trudeau like Andrew Scheer used to do every day of the year.
O'Toole was no doubt trying to fool Canadians into believing that he may be the leader of the Bigot Party, but he's really a nice guy.
But sadly, that was then, and this is now.
Conservatives are here to fight for Canadians. 🇨🇦— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) September 29, 2020
Justin Trudeau is here to shut down Parliamentary debate.
pic.twitter.com/RGw27tiIPp
Isn't that so familiar, and so pathetic?
The Cons are back to the same old grubby attack ads that try to make Justin Trudeau look like a criminal.
When in fact all the Trudeau government is trying to do, with the help of the NDP, is get help as quickly as possible to millions of Canadians who are depending on that money to survive.
And the Cons are the ones who are acting like criminals, trying to delay that aid for crass political reasons, as only the ghastly members of the Harper Party could...
And the good news?
It seems that decent Canadians aren't impressed...
It's the first major poll since the Throne Speech, and it tells me two things:
One, Erin O'Toole didn't even get a tiny bump in the polls. The verdict of Canadians has so far been brutal. He's flown off the runway and landed flat on his belly.
And two, Canadians liked what they heard in the Throne Speech, and trust Trudeau to keep leading them through the darkness of this monstrous pandemic...
As he has done so brilliantly for so long.
The present is still bleak.
But from where I stand the future looks hopeful...
