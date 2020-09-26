Donald Trump and the End of the World

As we all know Donald Trump is slowly but surely coming apart at the seams. With less than forty days to go before the election the pressure is obviously getting to him.
And he's never sounded crazier or more dangerous.
He won't even commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
Which is scary.
But on the other hand, as Randy Rainbow points out, there's never been a better time for decent Americans to declare "I won't vote for Trump."Between the COVID epidemic and the U.S. election it's going to be a scary time.
But the progressive army is on the march, I can feel the ground shaking under my feet.
So while it may feel like the end of the world, as we know it, I'm feeling fine...
